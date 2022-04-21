ajc logo
X

Podcast: Locally shot ‘Refuge’ at the Atlanta Film Festival

Chris, one of the Georgia residents featured in the documentary "Refuge," made by Atlanta filmmakers Erin Bernhardt and Din Blankenship. Courtesy of Tomesha Faxio

Combined ShapeCaption
Chris, one of the Georgia residents featured in the documentary "Refuge," made by Atlanta filmmakers Erin Bernhardt and Din Blankenship. Courtesy of Tomesha Faxio

Access Atlanta
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
A conversation with the Clarkston-shot film’s directors.

This week, we’re going to hear about one of the films that will be screening at the Atlanta Film Festival, which opens April 21.

The number of film festivals has exploded in the past 10 years. More than 2,000 are staged around the world, dedicated to women directors, Japanese film, hip-hop and countless other themes. As testament to that intense festival growth, this year the 46-year-old Atlanta Film Festival (ATLFF) received 10,000 entries. Following a hybrid model, this year’s Atlanta Film Festival will return to indoor screenings at the Plaza Theatre and Dad’s Garage, and also feature special outdoor screenings at the Carter Center and the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Viewers can choose to see films virtually or in-person, or a combination of both. Felicia Feaster will bring us her conversation with the directors of one of the fest’s films, “Refuge,” which is set in Clarkston. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.

Combined ShapeCaption
Sparrow is the podcast's adoptable pet of the week for April 21.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Sparrow is the podcast's adoptable pet of the week for April 21.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Combined ShapeCaption
Sparrow is the podcast's adoptable pet of the week for April 21.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Sparrow is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Sparrow is all you could want in a sidekick and more. Part snuggle bug, part treat lover, all smiles, this sweet girl is the whole package. At 4 years old, this sweet potato is ready to spend her days exploring the world with you and making memories. Sparrow knows some basic cues and would love to keep learning with you. Her tuxedo coloring is off the charts cute and she will happily take a belly rub if you have one to spare. She’s at the Fulton County Animal Shelter, 860 Marietta Blvd. NW in Atlanta.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

Podcast: Behind the powerful Carlos Museum exhibit ‘And I Must Scream’

Podcast: The future of Atlanta’s historic Plaza Theatre

Podcast: A conversation with the stars of ‘Critter Fixers: Country Vets’

Podcast: Rodney Ho talks with Yacht Rock Revue

Podcast: Woodstock man creates 1980s era video store in his basement

Podcast: Georgia’s Chuck Leavell on his tree farm, the Rolling Stones and Charlie Watts

Podcast: A look at some of the best films of 2021

Podcast: Our dining team talks tacos and the Atlanta restaurant scene

Podcast: Criminal Records celebrates 30 years

Podcast: Landmarks that celebrate Georgia’s musical heritage

About the Author

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaks during a U.S. Senate Rules Committee Georgia Field Hearing on the right to vote at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights on July 19, 2021, in Atlanta. (Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

‘A magician I am not.’ Warnock tests a different tone2h ago
The tractor-trailer crashed from Fulton Street onto Pulliam Street below, impacting traffic on both roads as well as on the I-20 ramps nearby.

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Ramps, roads reopen after truck crashes off downtown Atlanta bridge
2h ago
Financial consultant Mishana Carson, owner of Phoenix Wealth and Wellness, has a Zoom meeting with a client, from her home in Decatur earlier this week. Carson worked for a large firm in New York before she was laid off last year. Now, she works part-time for an insurance company while trying to build her own business as a financial planning consultant. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

IN-DEPTH | Pandemic economy: Americans richer, but wealth gap a roller coaster
2h ago
Jatniel Hernandez fills syringes with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, on April 6, 2022, in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Justin Sullivan

New COVID-19 vaccines are in the works, but how much will they help?
3h ago
Jatniel Hernandez fills syringes with COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, on April 6, 2022, in San Rafael, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: Justin Sullivan

New COVID-19 vaccines are in the works, but how much will they help?
3h ago
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond speaks during his state of the county address, held virtually on Feb,. 25, 2021. SCREENSHOT

DeKalb CEO to give state of county address
20m ago
The Latest
Frank Hyder’s immersive images are ideal for Bill Lowe Gallery relaunch
15m ago
Remembrance: ASO cellist Christopher Rex was a kind friend, renowned musician
42m ago
The history of dance leaps into focus at upcoming Inman Park Dance Festival
57m ago
Featured
The campaign of Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams asked a federal judge to temporarily stop Gov. Brian Kemp from using a state law created to give him a major fundraising advantage in his reelection bid.

Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
16h ago
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
18h ago
Should Atlanta slow down or speed up demolitions of vacant homes?
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top