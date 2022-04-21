Podcast: Locally shot ‘Refuge’ at the Atlanta Film Festival

Combined Shape Caption Sparrow is the podcast's adoptable pet of the week for April 21. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Combined Shape Caption Sparrow is the podcast's adoptable pet of the week for April 21. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Sparrow is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Sparrow is all you could want in a sidekick and more. Part snuggle bug, part treat lover, all smiles, this sweet girl is the whole package. At 4 years old, this sweet potato is ready to spend her days exploring the world with you and making memories. Sparrow knows some basic cues and would love to keep learning with you. Her tuxedo coloring is off the charts cute and she will happily take a belly rub if you have one to spare. She’s at the Fulton County Animal Shelter, 860 Marietta Blvd. NW in Atlanta.