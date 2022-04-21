Podcast: Locally shot ‘Refuge’ at the Atlanta Film Festival

This week, we’re going to hear about one of the films that will be screening at the Atlanta Film Festival, which opens April 21.
The number of film festivals has exploded in the past 10 years. More than 2,000 are staged around the world, dedicated to women directors, Japanese film, hip-hop and countless other themes. As testament to that intense festival growth, this year the 46-year-old Atlanta Film Festival (ATLFF) received 10,000 entries. Following a hybrid model, this year’s Atlanta Film Festival will return to indoor screenings at the Plaza Theatre and Dad’s Garage, and also feature special outdoor screenings at the Carter Center and the Atlanta Botanical Garden. Viewers can choose to see films virtually or in-person, or a combination of both. Felicia Feaster will bring us her conversation with the directors of one of the fest’s films, “Refuge,” which is set in Clarkston. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Sparrow is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Sparrow is all you could want in a sidekick and more. Part snuggle bug, part treat lover, all smiles, this sweet girl is the whole package. At 4 years old, this sweet potato is ready to spend her days exploring the world with you and making memories. Sparrow knows some basic cues and would love to keep learning with you. Her tuxedo coloring is off the charts cute and she will happily take a belly rub if you have one to spare. She’s at the Fulton County Animal Shelter, 860 Marietta Blvd. NW in Atlanta.
Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.
