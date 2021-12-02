Podcast: Memories of the Pink Pig

Priscilla, Macy’s Pink Pig, had been a holiday tradition in Atlanta for more than 50 years. Macy’s announced back in September that 2019 was the attraction’s last year. After taking 2020 off because of the coronavirus pandemic, Priscilla is retiring. It was a rite of passage for many youngsters. It started in downtown in 1953 as a monorail along the ceiling of Rich’s department store. In 2003, it moved to Lenox Square. And though it’s gone now, the memories remain and we found a few folks to talk about what the Pink Pig meant to them. Responding to a request from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlantans (and those from nearby) conjured up their memories of the flying pig and the mildly entertaining circular ride that became a nostalgic touchstone for so many. Bo Emerson is here to bring us the memories of a few of those who responded.