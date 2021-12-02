ajc logo
Podcast: Memories of the Pink Pig

Generations of Georgians have ridden The Pink Pig, a holiday tradition that started at Rich's department store in 1953. This photo was taken in 1990.
Generations of Georgians have ridden The Pink Pig, a holiday tradition that started at Rich's department store in 1953. This photo was taken in 1990.

Credit: Michael A. Schwarz/AJC

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The holiday favorite is gone now, but many still reminisce this holiday tradition

accessAtlanta is your weekly podcast about things to do in and around Atlanta and beyond. This week, we’re going to talk about an Atlanta institution that’s no longer with us.

Priscilla, Macy’s Pink Pig, had been a holiday tradition in Atlanta for more than 50 years. Macy’s announced back in September that 2019 was the attraction’s last year. After taking 2020 off because of the coronavirus pandemic, Priscilla is retiring. It was a rite of passage for many youngsters. It started in downtown in 1953 as a monorail along the ceiling of Rich’s department store. In 2003, it moved to Lenox Square. And though it’s gone now, the memories remain and we found a few folks to talk about what the Pink Pig meant to them. Responding to a request from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlantans (and those from nearby) conjured up their memories of the flying pig and the mildly entertaining circular ride that became a nostalgic touchstone for so many. Bo Emerson is here to bring us the memories of a few of those who responded.

About the Author

ajc.com

Shane Harrison

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

