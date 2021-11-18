ajc logo
Podcast: The return of dining reviews to the AJC

210727: Atlanta, Ga. (Pittsburgh neighborhood near West End): Interior seating and bar of Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ in the Pittsburgh neighborhood near West End in Atlanta Ga. (Chris Hunt for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Caption
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

accessAtlanta is your weekly podcast about things to do in and around Atlanta and beyond. This week, we’ll hear from our dining team.

After 20 months, the AJC’s weekly dining reviews are back and our dining editor Ligaya Figueras and contributor Wendell Brock will join us to talk about what that means and what readers can expect. Reviews were suspended due to COVID-19 safety concerns and the economic impact of the pandemic on the food-service industry. For the most part, the critiques remain the same, with one exception: no stars for now. Reviews will also address COVID-19 health and safety practices, when appropriate. In addition, coverage may include reviews of nontraditional food-service concepts, including pop-ups in residence, that reflect today’s dining landscape.

Listen to accessAtlanta now or open in Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also listen and download the podcast using the player above.

Shane Harrison

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

