Podcast: A conversation with Pulitzer Prize winning author Alice Walker

This week, we’ll hear from one of Georgia’s most celebrated authors.
“Gathering Blossoms Under Fire,” a 500-page digest of novelist Alice Walker’s edited journals, is set to be published April 12. It was edited by author, college professor and former Atlanta Journal-Constitution editor Valerie Boyd, whose 2004 biography of Zora Neale Hurston, “Wrapped in Rainbows,” earned Walker’s admiration and trust. They worked together for years. Then two months before Walker’s journals were set to be published, Boyd died of pancreatic cancer, a disease she had been quietly fighting since 2018. For this week’s podcast, Bo Emerson recently spoke with the Pulitzer Prize winning author about the journals and about working with Boyd. Find it at ajc.com/podcasts and at the Apple Podcast store.
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Zola is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Zola is 50 adorable pounds of love. Just in case you need a little more to go on than a pretty face, she is friendly and affectionate, loves chasing after toys and is an ace at her “sit” and “wait” cues. She’ll do anything for treats and a solid belly rub. But don’t make her wait too long. You can meet Zola at DeKalb County Animal Services in Chamblee and tell her that her days of waiting for her forever family are over.
