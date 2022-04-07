Podcast: A conversation with Pulitzer Prize winning author Alice Walker

Caption Zola awaits her forever family at DeKalb County Animal Services. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Caption Zola awaits her forever family at DeKalb County Animal Services. Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Zola is this week’s adoptable pet from the folks at Lifeline, who run the Fulton and DeKalb shelters, along with the Lifeline Community Animal Center. Zola is 50 adorable pounds of love. Just in case you need a little more to go on than a pretty face, she is friendly and affectionate, loves chasing after toys and is an ace at her “sit” and “wait” cues. She’ll do anything for treats and a solid belly rub. But don’t make her wait too long. You can meet Zola at DeKalb County Animal Services in Chamblee and tell her that her days of waiting for her forever family are over.