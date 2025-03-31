Things to Do
Things to Do

Kendrick Lamar and SZA, St. Vincent among April’s concert highlights

Plus five more shows to check out in Georgia next month.
SZA and Kendrick Lamar perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

By
0 minutes ago

April is stacked with exciting metro Atlanta concerts across all genres. From Kylie Minogue to Kendrick Lamar, these fun shows are coming to Georgia in April:

Millennium Tour

The Millennium Tour is back. The popular concert, known for highlighting nostalgic R&B and hip-hop acts, will stop at State Farm Arena, with Trey Songz, Omarion, Bow-Wow, Nivea, Ying Yang Twins and more set to perform. Rick Ross is the tour’s special guest.

8 p.m. April 4. $79-$419. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com

Megan Moroney

Country singer Megan Moroney, a Douglasville native, has shows in Athens in Savannah in spring 2025. NASHVILLE/COLUMBIA RECORDS

Megan Moroney is having a stellar year. Since releasing her 2024 album “Am I Okay?,” the Douglasville native has topped the country charts, won new artist of the year at the CMA Awards, performed an NPR Tiny Desk concert and graced the cover of Rolling Stone. The University of Georgia alumna is hitting the road this year, stopping at Athens’ Akins Ford Arena for two nights. Both shows are sold out, but if you’ve already copped tickets, then you’re in for a treat. Fellow country star Mackenzie Carpenter will open the show.

8 p.m. April 4-5. Sold out. Akins Ford Arena, 300 N. Thomas St., Athens. 706-208-0900, classiccenter.com/414/Akins-Ford-Arena

ExploreGeorgia’s Bob the Drag queen is more than a ‘traitor.’ She’s an author, too

St. Vincent

Fresh on the heels of her recent Grammy wins for best rock song, best alternative music album and best alternative music performance, indie singer St. Vincent is heading to Atlanta. She’ll perform at the Tabernacle in support of her seventh studio album “All Born Screaming.” Indie pop singer Wallice will open the show.

8 p.m. April 11. $57-$75. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-9022, tabernacleatl.com

Kylie Minogue

The Princess of Pop is back. Kylie Minogue is bringing her Tension Tour to State Farm Arena. Billed as her biggest tour since 2011, it’s named after the pop icon’s last two albums “Tension” and “Tension II.” “Get ready for your close-up because I will be calling lights, camera, action and there will be a whole lot of padaming (a reference to her hit song ‘Padam Padam’),” Minogue said in a statement. British singer Rita Ora will open the show. Minogue is also starring in the new Shonda Rhimes-produced Netflix mystery drama “The Residence.”

7:30 p.m. April 11. $44-$404. State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com

ExploreAtlanta rapper SahBabii had one of 2024′s best albums. Now, he’s soaring.

Flo

British girl group FLO makes their North American debut at Center Stage Theater in Atlanta on Thursday, April 13, 2023. (Natrice Miller/ natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Good news, girl group fans! Flo is returning to Atlanta. The U.K. trio will touch down at the Tabernacle — a larger venue than Center Stage, where the group performed in 2023. At the time, Flo had just a few singles under their belt, and Atlanta marked their first North American show. Now, they’re touring behind their first album “Access All Areas,” which debuted in November.

8 p.m. April 19. $77-$251. Tabernacle, 152 Luckie St. NW, Atlanta. 404-659-9022, tabernacleatl.com

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam’s Dark Matter Tour stops at State Farm Arena for two nights. Last spring, the ‘90s rock band released their 12th studio album, “Dark Matter,” garnering three Grammy nominations, and kicked off their tour in Vancouver. Atlanta is among five cities included on the tour’s second leg, which ends in Pittsburgh on May 18.

7:30 p.m. April 29 and May 1. $193-$976. State Farm Arena. 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta. 404-878-3000, statefarmarena.com

Kendrick Lamar and SZA

SZA and Kendrick Lamar peform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

In case you didn’t get enough of Kendrick Lamar and SZA during the Super Bowl halftime show, now’s your chance to get more. The pair’s Grand National Tour will hit Mercedes-Benz Stadium later this month. Announced last fall, it not only marks their first joint tour, but it’s also each artist’s first stadium tour. SZA and Lamar are former labelmates who have frequently collaborated over the years, most recently on the lovey-dovey duet “Luther.” As of this writing, “Luther” is the No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.

7 p.m. April 29. $165-$800. Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta. 470-341-5000, mercedesbenzstadium.com

ExplorePlayboi Carti is Atlanta’s Gen-Z rap king on new album ‘Music’

