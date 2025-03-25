“Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert,” released March 25 via Gallery Books, is the Columbus native’s literary debut. The novel reimagines the story of abolitionist and social activist Harriet Tubman, who’s resurrected to create a hip-hop album. An accompanying audiobook will feature new music from Bob, including the previously released single “Queen of the Underground.”

Bob, who won season eight of reality competition show “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” will come to Atlanta on Friday for a talk at Auburn Avenue Research Library. Ts Madison, a fellow “Drag Race” star, will moderate the conversation, and Bob will share excerpts from the book and music from the audiobook.

“In Atlanta, we take Black History Month very, very seriously, so the subject matter means a lot to me,” Bob said. “It feels like such an accomplishment for me. I’m nervous. What’s the world gonna think? I have not shown myself in this medium yet.”

Though Bob normally visits Georgia several times a year, her book appearance will mark the first time she’ll be back in her home state since her mother died.

“My mom, who still lived in Henry County, died last year, so sharing this book with an Atlanta audience truly means the world to me,” she said. “I might cry that day.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution talked to Bob about the new book, “Traitors” and highlighting Harriet Tubman’s story.

Q: What made you want to delve into this new medium of writing a book?

A: Well, the truth is I started out writing it as a play, and I didn’t have a deadline or anything because I was writing a play for myself. No one asked me to. I was just writing a play. Then, while I was writing, I got a book offer. I remember thinking to myself, ‘This might actually make a really good book. I adjusted and started writing it as a book. And actually, I’m glad I did. I learned so much about this world I was building while creating these characters and creating these stories, it actually opened up, and it’s even changed the way that play will be.

Q: Do you still plan to write the play?

A: Oh yes, ma’am! Absolutely.

Q: That’d be cool. How did you choose the book’s subject matter?

A: I’ve always loved hip-hop music. I’ve always loved Harriet Tubman. Whenever we did school reports, I always wanted to do mine on Harriet Tubman. Even if I didn’t get assigned Harriet Tubman, I would still do research on Harriet Tubman anyway. The more I learned about her later in life, the more I started realizing how truly remarkable her life is.

To do what she did with the resources she had, with the disability she had — she couldn’t read, she couldn’t write, she was 4′11, she was a Black woman who was born into slavery in Maryland. There was so much working against her, but somehow she still managed to rise above.

Q: What was the most challenging part of trying to tell this story?

A: Finishing the book was honestly quite difficult. Getting a book written is such a challenge. I don’t think people understand how much of a challenge it can actually be. I write, obviously. I do stand-up comedy, and I’ve written tons of hours of stand-up comedy over the years, but I guess I just wasn’t used to this media. I wasn’t used to this form of writing. It became a big challenge for me. So I had to figure it out. I had to figure out a way to just motivate myself to write in this new medium.

Q: How was the process in writing songs for the audiobook?

A: The process of writing the songs started like seven, eight years ago. I’ve actually had this brainchild in my mind for a really long time, and I was able to call on some really talented friends to help me because I’m not an instrumentalist. (Madonna’s musical director) Kevin Antunes, who I actually met on the tour, he produced the songs. My friend (and Atlanta native) Ocean Kelly, who’s a great rapper (and also) my drag daughter and a fellow drag artist, we got together and hashed out this music.

Q: The concept of the book is so specific. How did you conceive that idea?

A: I wish I had a solid answer, but I remember thinking to myself, ‘If Harriet Tubman had an album, I would be the first one in line to listen to it. I would be the first one in line at her concert.’ I would want to hear it because Harriet Tubman actually did use music in her work as an abolitionist. I was thinking to myself, ‘Well, what music would she do today?’ Hip-Hop is a great way to reach African Americans. In fact, it’s a great way to teach everyone.

Q: There are similar themes between the origins of hip-hop and Harriet Tubman’s story, so it’s interesting that you weaved those concepts.

A: When I first conceived this (idea) I was doing a play called ‘Angels in America’ (a Berkeley Repertory Theater production, which debuted in 2018) and there’s a monologue that I had to perform about this historical fiction book and I remember being like, ‘Oh my God, I love the idea of historical fiction, like you get to just exist in a time that already happened, but you get to make up your own things and you get to create your own stories, but weave them into things that actually happened.’ I was reading ‘The Good Lord Bird’ which is a great historical fiction piece about John Brown. I could not put this book down. Like, this book had me in a chokehold. I felt like I could write the kind of book that I wanna read.

Q: I have to ask a ‘Traitors’ question. Now that season 3 is over, how would you describe your experience?

A: I’m really proud of myself. I’m really proud of what I did on that show. I went in as myself. I know that my mother would be very proud of me if she was able to watch the show. I went in, and I never diminished myself. I stayed within my character. I was honest. I never told a single lie on that show. And you know, ‘Traitors’ is a hard game to play, especially as a traitor.

Q: I didn’t like that Boston Rob, a fellow traitor, got you out that early.

A: He and I discussed (it) afterwards and even at the reunion. We wish that we would’ve worked together and gone for each other in like episode eight or something and just get rid of a bunch of faithfuls (players who aren’t traitors). We both made some mistakes, and we paid the price. Maybe next year people can learn from our mistakes.

If You Go

“Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert” by Bob the Drag Queen book appearance

7 p.m. March 28. $28.70 (which includes a copy of the book). Auburn Avenue Research Library. 101 Auburn Ave NE, Atlanta. 404-613-4001, fulcolibrary.org/auburn-avenue-research-library