Kylie Minogue performing in Atlanta in 2025 for first big tour since 2011

Her stop at State Farm Arena is scheduled for April 11.
Kylie Minogue performs during the Brit Awards 2024 in London, Saturday, March. 2, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)

Kylie Minogue performs during the Brit Awards 2024 in London, Saturday, March. 2, 2024. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP)
1 hour ago

Australian dance pop queen Kylie Minogue is coming set to perform in Atlanta for the first time in 14 years next year.

She is scheduled to be at State Farm Arena on April 11 as part of a 16-date North American tour that includes only two other dates in the Southeast, both in Florida (Orlando and Miami).

Minogue last headlined a tour in 2011, which included a stop at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

Kylie Minogue poses in the press room with the award for best pop dance recording for "Padam Padam" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Tickets go on sale at three points: Amex users Tuesday, Oct. 8, through Thursday, Oct. 10, artist presale through kylie.com starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and general on-sale is 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, via Ticketmaster. As is standard nowadays, the ticket prices are not released in advance.

Minogue’s career goes back to the late 1980s when, as a teenager, she generated breakout hits “I Should Be so Lucky” and “The Locomotion,” which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. Over in the U.K., she was far more successful, generating a whopping 29 top 10 hits between 1987 and 2000.

In 2001, she had a crossover top 10 stateside Billboard Hot 100 hit with “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” that went No. 1 throughout Europe. In 2010 and 2011, the U.S. dance charts embraced her. She generated 5 No. 1 dance hits in a row including “All the Lovers,” “Better Than Today” and “Timebomb.” More recently, she scored a viral international hit in 2023 with “Padam Padam.”

‘Tension Tour’ 2025 North American Dates:

March 29 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON

March 30 - Bell Centre - Montreal, QC

April 2 - Allstate Arena - Chicago, IL

April 4 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY

April 8 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC

April 9 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

April 11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

April 13 - Kia Center - Orlando, FL

April 14 - Kaseya Center - Miami, FL

April 17 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

April 19 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ

April 22 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA

April 25 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA

April 26 - Pacific Coliseum - Vancouver, BC

April 29 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO

May 2 - Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA

