CONCERT REVIEW: At first U.S. show, Flo proved they are the future of R&B

The band dropped their debut EP “The Lead” last July. Since then, they’ve collaborated with Stormzy and Missy Elliott (who is featured on their latest single “Fly Girl”) and received the Brit Awards’ Rising Star honor. But what is Flo’s identity? What makes them unique outside of nostalgia?

Thursday night’s concert cemented the new act’s brand of nostalgia that doesn’t feel old at all. Flo’s electronic-inspired up-tempo songs and ballads move beyond the often antiquated R&B themes of heartbreak and codependent romance — they’d be the first to let you know that they don’t need a man to make them feel whole because they prioritize the love the have for their homegirls and themselves. It’s an empowering message that seeps into nearly every song they’ve released so far. Flo opened the concert with “Not My Job,” a rock-infused track that becomes more searing with each line about their refusal to stroke a man’s ego. Their performance of the succulent harmonies on the outro of “Immature,” sounded so sweet that they almost made you forget the song is about leaving a partner who doesn’t want to grow up.

To dispell the monotony of simply standing in one place while singing, Flo tapped into their sexier side with “Feature Me” and incorporated chairs in a sultry routine that’s reminiscent of Destiny’s Child’s unforgettable lap dance during their 2005 BET performance of “Cater 2 U.” While the concert often begged for more creative dance routines throughout the night, Flo’s undeniable vocal prowess stole the show. Nearly each song featured a fresh vocal arrangement that showcased their mastery at tackling any riff or run that a choir leader would assign. A shining moment of the show arrived during the trio’s performance of “Losing You,” the ending of which featured an outro of each group member proving they have the immense vocal talent to carry a solo career.

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Flo commanded the stage with the confidence of a group that’s heavily aware of the expectations set before them and prepared to exceed them. And they couldn’t have been met with a more enthusiastic crowd that’s excited to witness it all. Fans started waiting outside for the concert hours before the doors opened at 7 p.m. and formed a line that stretched 2 blocks from the venue. Throughout the show, fans happily gave the group merch for them to sign. And, before they concluded with the performance of their breakthrough smash “Cardboard Box,” a fan gave them flowers that they wore in their hair for the duration of the concert.

To further shower Flo with love and appreciation, Victoria Monét surprised the group at the end of the concert to give them more flowers onstage. It was a touching ending for a concert that reminded fans of Flo’s malleable vocal strength and stage presence that wouldn’t make anyone doubt that they’re the future of R&B.

Flo’s Atlanta setlist:

“‘Not My Job”

“Immature”

“Another Guy”

“Feature Me”

“Control Freak” (unreleased)

“Summertime”

“Change” (unreleased)

“Losing You”

“Superstar” (Jamelia cover)

“Fly Girl”

“Cardboard Box”