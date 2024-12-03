Heat Check
Here are the best albums by Georgia artists in 2024, ranked

From 21 Savage to Megan Moroney, these projects put Georgia at the center of music this year.
The best albums by Georgia artists in 2024 include SahBabii's "Saaheem" (center). Other artists on the list include (clockwise from left): The Black Crowes, Latto, Megan Moroney and Coco & Clair Clair. (Credits, in same order: Silas Onoja; Robb Cohen/ For the AJC; Ryan Fleisher/For the AJC; George Walker IV/AP; Claire Toothill)

By
15 minutes ago

Welcome to Heat Check, a biweekly music column where AJC culture reporter DeAsia Paige explores the temperature of Georgia’s buzzing, expansive music scene. The column includes music news, trends and any Georgia-related music that DeAsia is listening to. If you’re a Georgia artist and have music you want to be considered for this column — or if you just want to talk music — feel free to send an email to deasia.paige@ajc.com

This year in music wasn’t short of excitement. Pop acts Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan and Charli XCX ruled the summer. Megastars Beyoncé and Taylor Swift made thunderous declarations with new albums. Shaboozey became country’s next big thing. And a rap battle royale between Kendrick Lamar and Drake felt like it would never end.

Georgia music became just as fun. After years without an album, the Black Crowes and Usher returned with new songs. Latto delivered a career-defining LP. Future continued his rap reign with three no. 1 albums.

Below is a list of the best Georgia projects released this year (which also features a playlist):

10. 21 Savage - “American Dream”

Atlanta rapper 21 Savage dropped his third solo album "American Dream" on Jan. 12, 2024. The LP features Summer Walker, Brent Faiyaz, Travis Scott, Doja Cat, Young Thug and more. Credit: Slaughter Gang/Epic Records

Credit: Handout

21 Savage turns inward on “American Dream.” The East Atlanta rapper reflects on his roots and rising celebrity. He tackles his emotions with the confidence of an artist who fully knows the man he wants to be — an inspiration to those whose upbringings were also riddled with crime and violence. But the album’s touching moments don’t prevent 21 Savage from leaning on his signature menacing bars (“Red Rum” is a great example) or his R&B interests. The rapper has seen massive success over the past few years (Grammy nominations, joint album/tour with Drake, etc.). “American Dream” thoroughly captures that momentum.

9. The Black Crowes- “Happiness Bastards”

Atlanta band The Black Crowes returned after a fifteen year hiatus with "Happiness Bastards." The LP is nominated for best rock album at the 2025 Grammys. Credit: Silver Arrow Records

Credit: Handout

Fifteen years after their last studio album, The Black Crowes returned as if they never left. “Happiness Bastards” has all the soul that defined the rockers since their inception in the 1980s. Across 10 tracks, the band brings the funk and fun. “Flesh Wound” is backed by splashy drums that guide the song’s endless optimism. The blues-inflected “Wanting and Waiting” makes loneliness sound less alone. “Happiness Bastards” presents a salient reminder: having fun has no age limit.

8. Amaarae - “Roses Are Red, Tears Are Blue”

Ghanaian-American singer Amaarae dropped an EP "Roses Are Red, Tears Are Blue" on June 28, 2024. The artist was raised between Atlanta, Accra and New Jersey. Credit: Golden Age/Interscope

Credit: Handout

Although “Roses Are Red, Tears Are Blue” is only an EP, it has the strength of an album. That’s how talented Amaarae is. She approaches each song as if it’s an entire project. The seven-track follow-up to her succulent 2023 album “Fountain Baby” continues the kinetic Afropop rhythms of its predecessor. In turn, the EP becomes an endless after-party. “This!” radiates with striking synths. “Sweeeet” is a sexy groove. “Roses Are Red, Tears Are Blue” is a mighty extension of Amaarae’s thrilling soundscapes.

7. Megan Moroney - “Am I Okay?”

Megan Moroney dropped her sophomore album "Am I Ok?" in the summer of 2024. The Douglasville native and UGA alumna won the 2024 CMA award for best new artist. Credit: Sony Music Entertainment

Credit: Handout

There are breakup albums, then there’s “Am I Okay?”— an intricate story about loss. It captures the hope before the heartbreak. The desire for revenge. The grief that’s reminiscent of other grief. The urge to move on, but you can’t. Megan Moroney bares all on her sophomore album. “Am I Okay?” shines for its layered storytelling that centers the often excruciating pain that feels too familiar to let go.

6. Coco & Clair Clair - “Girl”

"Girl," the new album from Atlanta alt-pop duo Coco and Clair Clair, has just dropped. Credit: Nicole Steriovski

Credit: Photo by Nicole Steriovski

Girl” sounds like the score for an A24 comedy about 20-something party girls whose lives are messy and fun. The duo trade lines about trying hard not to care about a cheating ex (“Martini”), the subsequent revenge (“Everyone But You,” “My Girl”), and rosy romances (“My House,” “Gorgeous International Really Lucky”). Amid the drama, Coco & Clair Clair exude unyielding confidence that makes their bedroom rap bars feel inspirational. As Clair Clair says in “Kate Spade,” they can “write a hit song, then I read a big book/ I’m all about lovin’/ you can call me bell hooks.”

5. Faye Webster - “Underdressed at the Symphony”

"Underdressed at the Symphony" is the latest offering from Atlanta indie artist Faye Webster. The album, released on March 1, 2024, is 10 tracks of moments and ideas that helped her heal from a breakup. Credit: Secretly Canadian

Credit: Handout

On “Underdressed at the Symphony,” Faye Webster invites listeners into the crevices of her anxious thoughts. The album makes the most silent feelings loud. There’s the burning desire for intimacy that’s better left unsaid (“But Not Kiss”). There’s the constant thinking about being an overthinker (“Wanna Quit All the Time”). Webster exposes a beautiful mind filled with humor and introspection. Her lyricism and instrumentation are subtle yet mesmerizing. The album is a buoyant declaration that for her, less is always more.

4. Future - “Mixtape Pluto”

"Mixtape Pluto," released on Sept. 20, 2024, became Future's third no. 1 album of the year, making him the first rapper to achieve the feat in fewer than six months. The project's cover art is an ode to the Dungeon, the home of late producer (and Future's cousin) Rico Wade. Credit: Wilburn Holding Co./Epic Records

Credit: Handout

After delivering back-to-back no. 1 albums with Metro Boomin, Future doesn’t sound tired at all. Instead, he swings high into a new gear. “Mixtape Pluto” is Future at his most energetic. It’s seeped in the glory of his early mixtape days while introducing new flows. The chorus of “Plutoski” is so garbled yet masterful because he utters the word “yeah” as if it’s a different language. With radio hit “Too Fast,” Future floats over cloudy drum patterns while reflecting on a cloudier theme: the troubling pressures of fame. In 18 tracks, Future secures his rap throne with rejuvenation.

3. Usher - “Coming Home”

"Coming Home" is Usher's ninth studio album. It's his first one as an independent artist. The album was released via Mega (the Atlanta singer's music company with L.A. Reid) in partnership with Gamma, the artist platform founded by Larry Jackson. "Coming Home" is nominated for best R&B album at the 2025 Grammys. Credit: Mega/Gamma

Credit: Handout

Coming Home,” includes the best elements of Usher’s relentless, genre-bending dance-capades. Placing R&B at its core, the album bounces from Afrobeats to 2010s pop to soul ballads with the ease of a charming skater. He gives stans and neophytes just enough to stay on the dance floor. “Bop” could soundtrack a midnight lovers’ waltz. “Kissing Strangers” sounds like Usher’s subtle return to his EDM era. “Big” brings pomp and funk the size of its song title. “Coming Home” showcases Usher’s 30-year skill to effortlessly entertain.

2. Latto - “Sugar Honey Iced Tea”

Clayton County rapper Latto dropped her third album "Sugar Honey Iced Tea" on Aug. 9, 2024. "Big Mama," one of the LP's most popular songs, is nominated for best melodic rap performance at the 2025 Grammys. Credit: Streamcut/RCA Records

Credit: Handout

“Ain’t nothing like a Georgia girl.” That’s the chorus to “Georgia Peach,” the opening track of Latto’s third LP “Sugar Honey Iced Tea.” But it could easily be the album’s thesis. The Grammy-nominated rapper uses her Georgia roots as the backdrop of her best and most authentic work yet. Across 17 songs, Latto delivers a Southern fried playlist — resting in her self-assured bars and lover girl lines. Standout tracks “There She Go” and “Brokey” illuminates Latto’s infectious it-girl attitude. The Hunxho-assisted “Copper Cove” (an ode to the Buckhead lounge of the same name) and the 2000s-nostalgic “Good 2 U” (which features Ciara) are sugary tracks laced in love and lust. Latto doubles down on her rap mastery and proves she’s the one to watch.

1. SahBabii - “Saaheem

Atlanta rapper SahBabii dropped his latest album "Saaheem" on Nov. 8, 2024. Credit: Silas Onoja

Credit: Silas Onoja

Saaheem” teems with inspiration from Atlanta rap royalty. The self-titled album (named after SahBabii’s real name Saaheem Valdery) wades in moments reminiscent of Young Thug, Playboi Carti and Future without sounding like imitation. Take “Viking,” the album’s best track. For nearly 3 minutes, the rapper completely unleashes on any doubter while offering fans the humor he’s known for. He calms down on “Lost All My Feelings,” where he croons about dealing with trauma. Leaning on the lineage of Atlanta rap’s weirdos, “Saaheem” is an autobiographical portrait of an artist who’s primed to take that quirkiness to more exhilarating and honest levels.

