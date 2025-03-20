That was until he moved from Chicago to Atlanta’s Sylvan Hills neighborhood at 13. The rapper, born Saaheem Malik Valdery, became intrigued by Atlanta artists like Rich Kidz, Young Thug and Yung L.A. He wanted to make the same music. The early inspiration sparked SahBabii’s career. In his early teens, he dropped a string of mixtapes, but didn’t gain traction until the 2017 song “Pull Up Wit Ah Stick,” which went viral on Instagram. In 2021, he dropped his debut album “Do It for Demon” in memory of his childhood friend who died the year before.

“Saaheem,” his 2024 sophomore album, further seized on that momentum — making him a popular name on TikTok and in the NFL. Next week, he’ll end his current tour with sold-out shows at Center Stage. For SahBabii, the only way is up.

“I’m locked in like a sniper,” the 28-year-old affirms.

Credit: Rachel "Rae" Blackman Credit: Rachel "Rae" Blackman

The mastery of “Saaheem” lies in the rapper’s knack for mixing the silly with the serious. Funny lines like “Explore the hood baby, Dora” on the track “Sylvan Rd Ridin Down Dill” seamlessly balance deeper lyrics like “I’m lost in this world” but I can’t get tricked by no girl” on “Lost All My Feelings.” Sometimes, the album sounds like a cry for help. At others, it feels like you’re eavesdropping on an NSFW conversation with a younger brother that’s too funny to ignore. Across 18 tracks (a deluxe version features indie singer Clairo), “Saaheem” paints an autobiographical portrait of an artist who’s yearning for humor and healing.

In turn, the album sounds refreshingly honest. It dominated year-end music lists from Rolling Stone and Pitchfork. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution named it the best album by a Georgia artist in 2024. Solange and Lil Baby have plugged the LP, which is executive produced by Canadian hitmaker Evrgrn (who has credits with fellow Atlanta rappers Gunna and Lil Baby).

That’s a lot of support for an album that had minimal promotion. But SahBabii expected the acclaim. After all, he spent the past two years working on it. “Proper preparation prevents poor performance,” he noted.

At the time, SahBabii was laser-focused on providing for his family, which includes 8-month-old and 7-year-old sons.

“I was thinking about my surroundings, getting some of my people out of the struggle,” he said. “Dealing with people that’s depressed around you. I got real life situations going on, and I know that a lot of people around me look to me to help them out with these situations, so I put my all in this. I got family members that’s out here on the street, so I’m just trying to keep elevating.”

Credit: Silas Onoja Credit: Silas Onoja

“Viking,” featuring hazy synths and the rapper’s motivational lyrics, became a standout on the album, thanks to TikTok. It inspired a viral trend involving content creators sliding down a wall while the song plays in the background. The NFL used the track in Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson’s highlight reel.

SahBabii knew the song would be popular after hearing the beat. But he didn’t fathom just how much it would connect with listeners. He thought, “On Film,” a sexier song on the album, would go viral.

“It was great to see that the fans were still there after all this time...it’s a lot of affirmations in those songs, so I just wanted people to feel me.”

For his current Resurrection Tour, which began last month, SahBabii is playing larger venues. He focused on cardio exercises to build his endurance, running five miles a day, followed by long rehearsals. His grandfather prays with him and his crew before each show.

SahBabii said his Atlanta shows will be a “big celebration because this is where I jumped off the porch.” Fellow Atlanta rapper Raq Baby will open Tuesday’s concert. Beyond the tour, SahBabii admits he has a lot of songs in the vault and is working on new music to release later this year. “Saaheem” cemented his status as a leader for rap’s younger generation, and SahBabiii doesn’t show signs of slowing down any time soon.

“We just getting started. This is just an appetizer.”