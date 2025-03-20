Explore Check out these flower festivities blooming in Georgia in March

Credit: Photo courtesy of Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival Credit: Photo courtesy of Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

Festivities kick off with a 5K to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and then continue the next weekend with music from O.A.R., Boyz II Men, Switchfoot, Gavin DeGraw and more. Plenty of food vendors will be on-site, and guests can also attend a classic car show, shop at an artist market and let the kids have fun in their own Zone.

5K, 8 a.m. Saturday, March 22. Cherry Blossom Festival, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. March 29-30. Classic Car Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 23. Free festival admission and free shuttles to and from MARTA’s Brookhaven/Oglethorpe Station. 5K, $30. Blackburn Park, 3493 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Brookhaven. festival@brookhaven.com, brookhavenga.gov.

Spring to Life Family Festival

At historic Oakland Cemetery, enjoy demonstrations from AWARE Wildlife Center, buy plants, join in a family yoga session, take a tour of the garden and sample goodies from food trucks. Plenty of kids’ activities are also scheduled, including creating sidewalk chalk art, making a bug hotel and painting with nature. A Run Like Hell 5K, the country’s largest cemetery run, will take place after the festival.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 5. Free festival. 5K, $40. 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Atlanta. info@oaklandcemetery.com. oaklandcemetery.com.

Festival on Ponce

Browse and purchase from more than 125 displays of fine arts and crafts and folk art. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, and a children’s area will help keep the younger set happily occupied.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 5, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 6. Free admission. Olmsted Linear Park, 1451 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. info@affps.com. festivalonponce.com.

ATL Blues Festival

Experience emotive lyrics and guitar-driven accompaniment with performances from King George, Tucka, Pokey Bear, West Love and more. To add to your evening, buy an add-on admission to the Skyline Lounge for $55 (21 and up only) for a dedicated bar, two complimentary drinks and a selection of chef-prepared hors d’oeuvres.

6 p.m. April 6. $59-$250. Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta. 770-916-2852. cobbenergycentre.com.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Dogwood Festival Credit: Photo courtesy of Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Atlanta Dogwood Festival

Join in the fun at the 89th Atlanta Dogwood Festival in Piedmont Park with a juried fine art market, the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition, food trucks and vendors and the Mimosa 5K. The Kids Village, presented by Dollywood, will feature interactive make-and-take projects, arts and crafts and face painting.

Noon-9 p.m. April 11, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. April 12, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 13. (Artist market closes at 6 p.m. April 11-12.) 5K, 8 a.m. April 12. Free festival admission (suggested $5 minimum donation); 5K, $40 in advance, $45 race day. Piedmont Park, 1322 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-827-8663. dogwood.org.

Suwanee Arts Festival

Admire and shop for paintings, ceramics, photographs, sculptures, jewelry and more. Artist demonstrations and entertainment will be held onstage, and international cuisine and an author’s tent with book signings will add to the fun.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 12, noon-5 p.m. April 13. Free. Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 678-878-2818. suwaneeartscenter.org.

Credit: Photo courtesy of SweetWater 420 Fest Credit: Photo courtesy of SweetWater 420 Fest

SweetWater 420 Fest

A variety of musical acts and plenty of craft beers are available at the SweetWater 420 Fest in Pullman Yards, with performances from the Revivalists, Marcus King, Greensky Bluegrass and many more. Experiences such as the SweetWater BoatHouse and Bar — with soft seating, shade and a “cowboy pool” — are included with general admission tickets. Extras such as the SweetWater 420 Basement Experience, a lounge and arcade inspired by “Wayne’s World,” are available to KUSH VIP ticket holders.

1:30-11 p.m. April 18, noon-11 p.m. April 19-20. $80 daily admission, $195 weekend general admission, $240 weekend general admission plus (which lets you access air-conditioned restrooms, a private bar and a chill zone). $100 daily KUSH VIP, $270 weekend KUSH VIP. 225 Rogers St. NE, Atlanta. info@sweetwater420fest.com. sweetwater420fest.com.

Atlanta Haiku Festival

Explore the Atlanta Botanical Garden and attend haiku workshops, a discussion with esteemed haiku poets and more. Discovery stations will feature tea, forest bathing and haiku, and kids will also have interactive stations to connect with art, nature and haiku.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 19. Included with Garden admission of $28.95-$30.95. 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-876-5859. atlantabg.org.

Lemonade Days Festival

Dunwoody’s five-day Lemonade Days Festival draws crowds of more than 80,000 people each year with more than 20 midway rides, a food court, beer garden, petting zoo, pony rides, a chalk art station and more. A 5K race that serves as a qualifier for The Atlanta Journal Constitution’s Peachtree Road Race will also be held in the park as part of the festival.

4-10 p.m. April 23-25, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. April 26, noon-6 p.m. April 27. 5K 8 a.m. April 26. $40, with price increasing after April 1. Free festival admission. Unlimited ride wristbands $20 April 23, $30 April 24-27. Children’s ride single tickets $1.25 or 25 for $25. Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody. 770-668-0401. dunwoodypreservationtrust.org.

Inman Park Festival & Tour of Homes

Explore beautiful Inman Park residences on the Tour of Homes to get some inspiration for your own. The festival features a street market filled with handcrafted wares and antiques, music, food and drink and more. A colorful, quirky parade will be held on the festival’s second day.

Noon-4 p.m. April 25-27, Tour of Homes. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. festival and 2 p.m. parade April 26. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. festival April 27. Free festival admission; Tour of Homes $35 before April 25, then $40. Inman Park neighborhood. festival.inmanpark.org.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Tucker Day 2025 Credit: Photo courtesy of Tucker Day 2025

Tucker Day 2025

Ride in a human-powered float, bicycle or walk in the parade or watch as the colorful procession travels down Railroad Avenue and up Main Street. Three stages will feature live entertainment representing a variety of musical genres, and vendors will also sell their wares.

9 a.m.-4 p.m. festival, 2 p.m. parade, May 3. Free. Downtown Tucker. 678-597-9040. tuckerday.com.

Taste of Alpharetta

Food takes center stage as Taste of Alpharetta offers dishes from 60-plus restaurants serving everything from elevated Southern classics to Korean barbecue. Live music and a Kidz Zone with games, rides, inflatables and challenge courses are also available.

5-10 p.m. May 8. Free admission with tickets required for food ($2-$8 per sample). $15 Kidz Zone wristband, two for $25 or three for $30. 2 Park Plaza, downtown Alpharetta. 678-297-6000. awesomealpharetta.com.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Marietta Greek Festival/Wendell Weithers Credit: Photo courtesy of Marietta Greek Festival/Wendell Weithers

Marietta Greek Festival

The 35th annual Marietta Greek Festival invites you to be Greek for a day — or three — and feast on favorites such as wraps, bowls, salads, sides and, of course, pastries such as baklava. Costumed traditional dancers will perform throughout the festival, and guests can shop for authentic items and also take tours of the church and learn about the sanctuary’s symbolism.

4-10:30 p.m. May 16, 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. May 17 and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 18. Tickets $5, 12 and under free. Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 3431 Trickum Road, Marietta. 770-924-8080. mariettagreekfestival.com.