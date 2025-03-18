Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti’s new album is finally here — four years after it was first teased.
But fans waiting for the expected midnight drop on Friday, March 14, had to wait even longer — the album didn’t arrive on streaming platforms until around 7:30 a.m.
But across 30 tracks in 76 minutes, “Music” proves to be worth the wait. The Atlanta rapper’s third studio album, and his first in five years, is full of maximalist ambitions, genre-defying tracks and stacked guest appearances. It’s the type of album you’d expect from an artist who has aced the art of Generation Z appeal and built a cultlike following while doing it. “Music” is teeming with a charming chaos that’s hard to ignore, but often hard to follow.
The album begins with “Pop Out,” a track reminiscent of the punk-rage triumph that made his 2020 album “Whole Lotta Red” a standout. But before getting too comfortable, the album quickly transforms into something more expansive. In Carti’s cosmos, experimental sounds trump lyrics. The psychedelic-infused rap of “K Pop” and “Evil Jordan” further immerses you into Carti’s otherworldly universe. The R&B-leaning “Rather Lie,” which features the Weeknd, centers on a toxic romance.
Playboi Carti’s star shines the brightest when doubling down on his Atlanta trap roots. “Music” is emceed by esteemed Atlanta DJ Swamp Izzo. Known for his work with Future and Young Thug, Izzo and his ad-libs become the makeshift maestro guiding listeners throughout Carti’s messy soundscapes. Songs like “South Atlanta Baby” and “Dis 1 Got It” return Carti — whose given name is Jordan Carter — to his pre-mainstream days.
“Charge Dem Hoes a Fee,” featuring Future and Travis Scott, sounds like the song you’ll likely hear at any Atlanta strip club soon. Produced by Atlanta-based megaproducers 808 Mafia, the track excels at blending the city’s trap sound with Carti’s rock sensibilities. The dreamy song “Like Weezy,” sampling Rich Kidz’s “Bend Over,” leans on all the fun bubblegum rap styles.
“Music” fails to stick the landing when guests slow down the album’s momentum. Scott has several features on several tracks, yet none of them are super memorable. Similarly, Kendrick Lamar attempts to channel Carti’s enigmatic styles on “Mojo Jojo,” “Backdoor” and “Good Credit.” They make for fun moments, but the chemistry simply isn’t there. Young Thug’s verse on “We Need All Da Vibes” (recorded before his 2022 arrest) feels uninspired.
Still, those flaws don’t entirely reduce the rapper’s creative vision. At its core, “Music” is an essential LP in the discography of an artist whose penchant for experimentation is unlimited.
“Music” feels like Playboi Carti’s personal thesis. The album has a little bit of everything that has catapulted the rapper to superstar status. In turn, he deepens the chokehold he has on Gen Z’s extremely online culture. The delayed timeline of “Music” is irrelevant when Carti has an audience that’ll always be waiting for his material with open arms.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jonathan Reyes
Atlanta musicians to watch in 2025
Jai’Len Josey, Will Hill, Maleigh Zan, and LG Malique are Georgia artists to watch in 2025.
Rapper Trinidad James opens ‘Hommewrk’ apparel shop at Underground Atlanta
The ‘All Gold Everything’ rapper opens retail space in the former home of an Underground Atlanta sneaker shop where he worked.
Big Head Todd and the Monsters going strong after nearly four decades
Rock band Big Head Todd and the Monsters, celebrating 40 years, will perform in Atlanta March 14.
Featured
Credit: Ben Gray for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Barbara Rivera Holmes to be first Latina to hold statewide constitutional office
Barbara Rivera Holmes, who leads the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia.
Atlanta exempts Beltline, others from parts of tree ordinance to expedite projects
Proponents say the move would allow Atlanta to clear a backlog of projects, but environmentalists warn it could hamper its ability to maintain its trademark tree canopy.
‘Y’all took all our weed.’ 62 jailed in St. Patrick’s ruse on Ga. highway
Dozens were arrested in Georgia during the St. Patrick's Day weekend at an I-16 police checkpoint where motorists driving illegally or impaired are often fooled into stopping.