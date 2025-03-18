The album begins with “Pop Out,” a track reminiscent of the punk-rage triumph that made his 2020 album “Whole Lotta Red” a standout. But before getting too comfortable, the album quickly transforms into something more expansive. In Carti’s cosmos, experimental sounds trump lyrics. The psychedelic-infused rap of “K Pop” and “Evil Jordan” further immerses you into Carti’s otherworldly universe. The R&B-leaning “Rather Lie,” which features the Weeknd, centers on a toxic romance.

Playboi Carti’s star shines the brightest when doubling down on his Atlanta trap roots. “Music” is emceed by esteemed Atlanta DJ Swamp Izzo. Known for his work with Future and Young Thug, Izzo and his ad-libs become the makeshift maestro guiding listeners throughout Carti’s messy soundscapes. Songs like “South Atlanta Baby” and “Dis 1 Got It” return Carti — whose given name is Jordan Carter — to his pre-mainstream days.

“Charge Dem Hoes a Fee,” featuring Future and Travis Scott, sounds like the song you’ll likely hear at any Atlanta strip club soon. Produced by Atlanta-based megaproducers 808 Mafia, the track excels at blending the city’s trap sound with Carti’s rock sensibilities. The dreamy song “Like Weezy,” sampling Rich Kidz’s “Bend Over,” leans on all the fun bubblegum rap styles.

“Music” fails to stick the landing when guests slow down the album’s momentum. Scott has several features on several tracks, yet none of them are super memorable. Similarly, Kendrick Lamar attempts to channel Carti’s enigmatic styles on “Mojo Jojo,” “Backdoor” and “Good Credit.” They make for fun moments, but the chemistry simply isn’t there. Young Thug’s verse on “We Need All Da Vibes” (recorded before his 2022 arrest) feels uninspired.

Still, those flaws don’t entirely reduce the rapper’s creative vision. At its core, “Music” is an essential LP in the discography of an artist whose penchant for experimentation is unlimited.

“Music” feels like Playboi Carti’s personal thesis. The album has a little bit of everything that has catapulted the rapper to superstar status. In turn, he deepens the chokehold he has on Gen Z’s extremely online culture. The delayed timeline of “Music” is irrelevant when Carti has an audience that’ll always be waiting for his material with open arms.