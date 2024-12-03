Kendrick Lamar and SZA will come to Atlanta for stadium tour next year

Fans hoping for a Kendrick Lamar and SZA joint album received good news. The frequent collaborators announced a 2025 U.S. stadium tour Tuesday morning, which includes a stop at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 29.

Dubbed the Grand National Tour, the trek will begin in Minneapolis on April 19 and end in Landover, Maryland, on June 18. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets will be available starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.

The announcement comes on the heels of Lamar’s surprise album “GNX,” which dropped on Nov. 22. SZA, Lamar’s former labelmate, is featured on the songs “Luther” and “Gloria” — adding to the rich collection of collaborations between the artists over the years. “GNX” landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. His song “Squabble Up” is the top song in the country. The chart-topping success caps an epic victory lap for the rapper, who became the undeniable winner of a rap battle with Drake earlier this year.