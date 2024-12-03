Kendrick Lamar and SZA will come to Atlanta for stadium tour next year

Fans hoping for a Kendrick Lamar and SZA joint album received good news. The frequent collaborators announced a 2025 U.S. stadium tour Tuesday morning, which includes a stop at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 29.
Dubbed the Grand National Tour, the trek will begin in Minneapolis on April 19 and end in Landover, Maryland, on June 18. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets will be available starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.
The announcement comes on the heels of Lamar’s surprise album “GNX,” which dropped on Nov. 22. SZA, Lamar’s former labelmate, is featured on the songs “Luther” and “Gloria” — adding to the rich collection of collaborations between the artists over the years. “GNX” landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. His song “Squabble Up” is the top song in the country. The chart-topping success caps an epic victory lap for the rapper, who became the undeniable winner of a rap battle with Drake earlier this year.
His dis tracks “Like That” and “Not Like Us” heavily centered Atlanta. The former was a feature on Atlanta rappers Future and Metro Boomin’s joint album “We Don’t Trust You.” The latter included notable bars about Drake “running to Atlanta when you need a check balance.”
Lamar is set to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.
Grand National marks each musician’s first major stadium tour. Lamar embarked on his Big Steppers Tour in 2022, which included a stop at State Farm Arena. In 2023, he headlined One Musicfest in Piedmont Park. That same year, SZA went on her first arena tour. Her sold-out State Farm Arena show featured special guests Summer Walker and Lil Baby.
SZA’s most recent album is her blockbuster 2022 album “SOS.” During a recent stream with Atlanta content creator Kai Cenat, the singer said she’d drop the highly-anticipated follow-up before the year is over.
KENDRICK LAMAR AND SZA 2025 TOUR DATES
April 19- Minneapolis, MN- US Bank Stadium
April 23- Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
April 26 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium
April 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
May 3 -Charlotte, NC- Bank of America Stadium
May 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
May 8 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 9 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
May 12 - Foxboro, MA -Gillette Stadium
May 17 - Seattle, WA -Lumen Field
May 21 - Los Angeles -SoFi Stadium
May 23 - Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium
May 27 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium
May 29 - San Francisco, CA -Oracle Park
May 31 -Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
June 4 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center
June 6- Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
June 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field
June 12- Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre
June 16 - Hershey, PA -HersheyPark Stadium
June 18 - Landover, MD - Northwest Stadium
