Kendrick Lamar and SZA will come to Atlanta for stadium tour next year

The pair recently collaborated on Lamar’s No. 1 album ‘GNX.’
Superstars and former labelmates Kendrick Lamar and SZA will bring their Grand National Tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in April 2024. Photo credit: Ryan Fleisher and Ronald R. Williams III

10 minutes ago

Fans hoping for a Kendrick Lamar and SZA joint album received good news. The frequent collaborators announced a 2025 U.S. stadium tour Tuesday morning, which includes a stop at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on April 29.

Dubbed the Grand National Tour, the trek will begin in Minneapolis on April 19 and end in Landover, Maryland, on June 18. Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via ticketmaster.com. Presale tickets will be available starting tomorrow at 10 a.m. More information can be found here.

The announcement comes on the heels of Lamar’s surprise album “GNX,” which dropped on Nov. 22. SZA, Lamar’s former labelmate, is featured on the songs “Luther” and “Gloria” — adding to the rich collection of collaborations between the artists over the years. “GNX” landed at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart. His song “Squabble Up” is the top song in the country. The chart-topping success caps an epic victory lap for the rapper, who became the undeniable winner of a rap battle with Drake earlier this year.

His dis tracks “Like That” and “Not Like Us” heavily centered Atlanta. The former was a feature on Atlanta rappers Future and Metro Boomin’s joint album “We Don’t Trust You.” The latter included notable bars about Drake “running to Atlanta when you need a check balance.”

Lamar is set to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February.

Grand National marks each musician’s first major stadium tour. Lamar embarked on his Big Steppers Tour in 2022, which included a stop at State Farm Arena. In 2023, he headlined One Musicfest in Piedmont Park. That same year, SZA went on her first arena tour. Her sold-out State Farm Arena show featured special guests Summer Walker and Lil Baby.

SZA’s most recent album is her blockbuster 2022 album “SOS.” During a recent stream with Atlanta content creator Kai Cenat, the singer said she’d drop the highly-anticipated follow-up before the year is over.

KENDRICK LAMAR AND SZA 2025 TOUR DATES

April 19- Minneapolis, MN- US Bank Stadium

April 23- Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

April 26 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium

April 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 3 -Charlotte, NC- Bank of America Stadium

May 5 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

May 8 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 9 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 12 - Foxboro, MA -Gillette Stadium

May 17 - Seattle, WA -Lumen Field

May 21 - Los Angeles -SoFi Stadium

May 23 - Los Angeles - SoFi Stadium

May 27 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

May 29 - San Francisco, CA -Oracle Park

May 31 -Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

June 4 - St. Louis, MO - The Dome at America’s Center

June 6- Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

June 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

June 12- Toronto, ON - Rogers Centre

June 16 - Hershey, PA -HersheyPark Stadium

June 18 - Landover, MD - Northwest Stadium

