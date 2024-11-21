Breaking: Father of Georgia school shooting suspect pleads not guilty, waives arraignment
Things to Do
Things to Do

Georgia native and UGA grad Megan Moroney wins CMA’s best new artist award

Megan Moroney poses with the award for new artist of the year in the press room during the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Megan Moroney poses with the award for new artist of the year in the press room during the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Her breakthrough hit was called “Tennessee Orange,” but she’s a Georgia Bulldog through and through.

In that Top 10 country hit, Megan Moroney sings of her love for a Tennessee fan, a love so strong she’s willing to wear UT colors. While some UGA fans found it a sacrilege, but her loyalties are clear when she delivers the line “I still want the Dawgs to win.”

Moroney, who grew up in Douglasville, just added a big win of her own, scoring the award for best new artist at Wednesday’s CMA Awards.

ExploreUGA grad Megan Moroney is rising star in country world

“I’m going to try to get through this without crying,” she said as she accepted the award. “Thank you, Jesus, for putting this dream on my heart and thank you for the gift of songwriting.”

“This is for my fans. I would say they’re a large reason why I’m up here right now,” Moroney said. “The way they show up for me, the way they care about my songs, and they make signs and T-shirts, and they wait outside the venue starting at 3 a.m. It’s really insane to me.”

She also gave a shoutout to Atlanta’s own Kristian Bush, who produced both of her albums, 2023′s “Lucky” and “Am I Okay?,” released in July.

Megan Moroney performs "Am I Okay?" during the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

“Thank you for letting me be your intern at the University of Georgia so many years ago,” she said before adding “Go Dawgs.”

After winning the award, she spoke with Billboard backstage, noting that “Just being here tonight is a dream come true for little Megan.”

When asked who she thought would win, she said, “I had my money on Shaboozey.”

As for awards shows, “It’s hard. I feel like it breeds competitiveness. I think all artists should go in win or lose and it doesn’t define your artistry.”

During the CMAs, Moroney also performed her latest hit, “Am I Okay?,” which is at No. 21 on the Billboard country charts this week.

She has an extensive touring schedule in 2025, which will bring her to Athens’ Akins Ford Arena on April 4 and 5, but both shows are already sold out.

About the Author

Shane Harrison is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com. He has been with the AJC since 1990.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: George Walker IV/Invision/AP

Chris Stapleton wins 4 CMA Awards, but Morgan Wallen gets entertainer of the year
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Beyoncé will perform at halftime of Ravens-Texans Christmas Day game on Netflix
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Michael W. Smith
Placeholder Image

Credit: Will Kennedy

Atlanta-based rapper Kash Doll is firm in her power and focused on her future
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

Free metro Atlanta holiday activities for kids, date nights and more2h ago
Theater power couple view Atlanta as ‘just right’ for work, family life
As Yuletide approaches, the stars shine on Atlanta’s concert stages
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

WEATHER
Cold blast reaches metro Atlanta; flurries still possible in NE Georgia2h ago
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights