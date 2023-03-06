Jackson Fine Art, renowned photography gallery, moves to new location

The gallery’s current exhibit “Steve Schapiro: Warhol & Ali” closes on March 18 at the old location. Other recent exhibits include Tabitha Soren’s three series, “Running,” “Surface Tension” and “Relief,” and shows by Julie Blackmon and William Eggleston.

Jane Jackson founded the gallery in 1990. When she became director of the Sir Elton John Photography Collection in 2003, she sold the gallery to Anna Walker Skillman, who had been Jackson’s director for six years.

The gallery is currently led by Skillman and co-owner Andy Heyman.

Jane Jackson recently opened a new gallery, The Object Space, located on the Westside in a shared space with Sandler Hudson Gallery.

