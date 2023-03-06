Jackson Fine Art, renowned photography gallery, moves to new location

Jackson Fine Art, the 33-year-old Atlanta gallery known for its exhibits of 20th-century and contemporary photography, will move to a new location in March.
The new 4,000-square-foot, custom-built space is located at 3122 East Shadowlawn Ave., across the street from the gallery’s current location. It will include larger exhibition, office, inventory, library and meeting spaces for both artists and collectors.
The official opening on March 24 will launch a weekend of events organized around inaugural exhibits of work by Cooper & Gorfer, Sheila Pree Bright and Francesca Woodman.
It will be the first gallery exhibition in the United States for Stockholm-based artists Cooper & Gorfer, highlighting the gallery’s tradition of recognizing local, national and international artists who define and redefine the medium of photography.
The gallery’s current exhibit “Steve Schapiro: Warhol & Ali” closes on March 18 at the old location. Other recent exhibits include Tabitha Soren’s three series, “Running,” “Surface Tension” and “Relief,” and shows by Julie Blackmon and William Eggleston.
Jane Jackson founded the gallery in 1990. When she became director of the Sir Elton John Photography Collection in 2003, she sold the gallery to Anna Walker Skillman, who had been Jackson’s director for six years.
The gallery is currently led by Skillman and co-owner Andy Heyman.
Jane Jackson recently opened a new gallery, The Object Space, located on the Westside in a shared space with Sandler Hudson Gallery.
