Where can I find it: etched glass artist,

Q: I am seeking an artist to create an original work of etched glass in an Art Nouveau style to be placed in the hole of a pocket door leading to my formal dining room. Any leads you might be able to provide would be greatly appreciated. Thanks. — Steve Huhman, Woodstock
A: Stephanie Farrow at Daylight Stained Glass and Repair, 5085 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-786-5457, can create your Art Nouveau glass panel by etching or sandblasting. You can make an appointment to have her come out and examine your pocket door. She has over 25 years of experience restoring and creating beautiful leaded and stained glass windows and repairs glass of all types. She works on residential, commercial and church projects. Farrow also repairs Tiffany, slag and stained glass lamps by matching and replicating the damaged curved glass shades. To see samples of her work, go to daylightglass.com.
Q: For many years, I have slept with a “Cat in the Hat” pillow. It is actually shaped like the Cat’s hat, so it makes an excellent neck pillow. On a recent trip, I left it at a hotel. I am undergoing surgery and would love to have another pillow like this. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thank you. — Nina Goody, email
A: Nina, call Mary Wenning Designs at 404-558-0603. She’s an experienced seamstress who works on many special projects. With a long history in dance, she can whip up tutus and even create and alter wedding gowns and prom dresses. I spoke with her about your pillow, and she assured me she can sew pretty much anything. Although she hasn’t yet created a hat-shaped pillow, her mantra for any unusual request is that she “can figure it out.”
Q: Please help me find Curlsmith cream conditioner in a jar locally. Thanks for your help. — M. Dennis, email
A: Curlsmith Double Cream Deep Quencher Conditioner, loaded with herbal extracts, is a lightweight, moisturizing product formulated as a rinse-out conditioner, deep conditioner, or leave-in conditioner. You’ll find 8-ounce jars of Curlsmith for $29 at Target, 100 Perimeter Center Place, Atlanta, 678-259-0888.
Having trouble finding a particular item? Sabine Morrow will try to help you locate it. Because of the volume of mail, we cannot track down every request. Email sabinem.morrow@gmail.com (include your name, the city you live in and a daytime phone number) or call 404-526-5931 and leave a voicemail with that information.
