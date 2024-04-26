Where can I find it: etched glass artist,

Q: I am seeking an artist to create an original work of etched glass in an Art Nouveau style to be placed in the hole of a pocket door leading to my formal dining room. Any leads you might be able to provide would be greatly appreciated. Thanks. — Steve Huhman, Woodstock

A: Stephanie Farrow at Daylight Stained Glass and Repair, 5085 Peachtree Road, Atlanta, 404-786-5457, can create your Art Nouveau glass panel by etching or sandblasting. You can make an appointment to have her come out and examine your pocket door. She has over 25 years of experience restoring and creating beautiful leaded and stained glass windows and repairs glass of all types. She works on residential, commercial and church projects. Farrow also repairs Tiffany, slag and stained glass lamps by matching and replicating the damaged curved glass shades. To see samples of her work, go to daylightglass.com.

Q: For many years, I have slept with a “Cat in the Hat” pillow. It is actually shaped like the Cat’s hat, so it makes an excellent neck pillow. On a recent trip, I left it at a hotel. I am undergoing surgery and would love to have another pillow like this. Any help would be greatly appreciated. Thank you. — Nina Goody, email