Heat Check: Usher, Killer Mike win big at the BET Awards

Here are the best Atlanta moments from last night’s show:

Killer Mike won album of the year

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Grammy-winning Atlanta rapper Killer Mike won album of the year for “Michael” at this year’s ceremony. And, in typical Killer Mike fashion, he left the audience with a call-to-action. The 49-year-old artist started his speech by referencing his arrest at the Grammy Awards earlier this year. Shortly after winning three Grammys in the rap category, including best rap album, he was arrested outside of the Peacock Theatre (where the Grammy preshow took place). He was initially booked for misdemeanor battery after an altercation with a security guard. Killer Mike was released without bail.

Last month, TMZ reported that the Los Angeles City attorney’s office won’t press any charges against the rapper.

“Technically, I was not supposed to be here. I was put in handcuffs, and I was marched out of this building, but I want to tell you, look at God ‘cause I’m back baby,” Killer Mike addressed the BET audience last night.

He ended his speech by urging viewers to know more about their local elected officials. After receiving the award, Killer Mike dropped his new single “Humble Me,” on which he further recalls his Grammy arrest. The song will appear on a forthcoming project that’s billed as an epilogue to “Michael.”

Latto gave an album-teasing performance

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Following her success at Hot 107.9′s Birthday Bash (where she became the first woman to headline the show), Latto was among several female rappers to grace the BET stage. She performed a medley of songs that started with what appeared to be an introspective rap from a new song (“Knew I was destined to be somebody with diamonds and wealth,” she said while draped in fur and lying on a cheetah-print sofa). Latto ended her set with a mashup of her hit “Sunday Service” and the new track “Big Mama.” The latter single dropped on Friday.

Both songs may appear on a new Latto project called “Sugar Honey Iced Tea.” The rapper teased the project after her Birthday Bash and BET Awards performances.

Sugar Honey Iced Tea OTW 💿 https://t.co/MNc2oKcXTK — BIG LATTO (@Latto) July 1, 2024

Latto hit the stage again during Usher’s tribute set for a performance of his smash hit “Yeah!”

Usher deserved a better tribute

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Speaking of Usher’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute ... he deserved a better one.

What could’ve been a well-conceived set celebrating 30 years of one of the best entertainers of all-time became a performance mainly filled with confusion. Childish Gambino opened the tribute with a stripped-down version of “U Don’t Have to Call.” It was a delightfully surprising choice that was ok at best. Gambino was oddly the only male performer during the roughly 20-minute tribute.

Other highlights included Keke Palmer, who shined throughout her rendition of “U Make Me Wanna.” Coco Jones gave a grown-and-sexy tribute (with the outstanding vocals to match) to Usher’s “There Goes My Baby.” Chloe Bailey was the right choice to perform “Good Kisser.” Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét, MVPs of the tribute, re-created Usher and Beyoncé's “Bad Girl” with a stellar and sultry dance number that felt like the appropriate ending to Pride Month.

But the choice in performers like Summer Walker (who sang her verse on “Good Good”), Marsha Ambrosius (who sang “Superstar”) and Tinashe (who sang “Nice & Slow”) felt frustratingly confusing. Usher’s decade-spanning career is rooted in his seamless ability to mix impeccable vocals with groovy dance moves and an elite stage presence. His tribute didn’t have enough performers who can fit in either of those boxes.

Was Lucky Daye not available? Eric Bellinger? Vedo? Or what about Usher’s contemporaries like Brandy, Monica or Alicia Keys? Tank and Durand Bernarr were in the audience and their presence was greatly missed on the stage.

And as for Usher’s acceptance speech? That was almost as confusing as the tribute mainly because most of his speech was muted (which was either due to the expletives he uttered, technical glitches or both). But from the parts that viewers could hear, the superstar talked about 2024 being the year of the father while also expressing his desire to have a blended family like Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz (“I’m trying, Tameka,” Usher said, referencing Tameka Foster, his ex-wife and mother of his oldest children).

Although Usher’s tribute and acceptance speech made me scratch my head more than I would’ve liked to, seeing him receive his flowers while he’s still performing like he’s in his prime was heartwarming. He was joined onstage by Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, Jermaine Dupri, Babyface and L.A. Reid.