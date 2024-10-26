Live updates from the 15th annual One Musicfest

“We weren’t mad at moving, but we knew it was something we had to do,” One Musicfest founder Jason “J” Carter told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “We definitely didn’t want to cancel. We deserve this level of joy.”

Festival organizers have announced several high-profile and political guest appearances at this year’s One Music Festival. The appearances will take place at the P&G Stage. DeKalb county will issue a proclamation at 4 p.m. today. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas will make an appearance at 5:30 p.m. today. Actor Samuel L. Jackson will take the stage at 7 p.m. And Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens will welcome concertgoers at 9 p.m.

1:20 p.m. | Jai’Len Josey

R&B artist Jai’Len Josey kicked off the party Saturday afternoon at the P&G Stage. Wearing a curve-hugging, cheetah-print bodysuit, the Atlanta singer shined for her soulful ballads and stellar vocal delivery throughout her roughly 20-minute set.

Although Josey wasn’t on stage for long, she made the best of it. She performed songs from her 2023 debut “Southern Delicacy” like “Man in Your Bed” and “Willie’s Interlude,” which she dedicated to her grandfather.

Credit: DeAsia Sutgrey Credit: DeAsia Sutgrey

”Days like this when stuff starts to go wrong is when I remember how good my God is,” Josey told the audience, referencing minor technical issues with her sound and a small crowd size.”

Throughout her set, Josey covered popular hits: Beyoncé's “Naughty Girl” and Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” showcasing her knack for honoring the R&B legends who came before her. She ended her performance by thanking her friends and family in the crowd.

— DeAsia Page

12:40 p.m. | The gates have opened at the 15th annual One Music Festival

The gates are open, and concertgoers have begun entering Central Park in Old Fourth Ward for the 15th annual One Music Festival.

The independent, Black-led festival has historically drawn some 100,000 people over two days. The festival released its schedule yesterday.

Today’s performances start with Jai’Len Josey scheduled at the P&G Stage at 12:45 p.m. (where music reporter DeAsia Paige is on site). Simultaneously, Velcroes is scheduled to perform at the Sprite stage.

Kasaan Hill traveled from New Jersey to attend One Musicfest in Atlanta this weekend. He was one of the early gatherers on Saturday afternoon.

”I just turned 21, so I was ready to be outside. I like music. I like the festival vibe, getting to laugh and just the overall community,” Hill said.

It is Hill’s first time attending the festival. He said he is most excited to see R&B singers Jai’Len Josey and Victoria Monét. Josey, an Atlanta native, is one of the openers for the first day of One Musicfest.

”She’s just so soulful,” Hill said about Josey. All of her music is so rich, and I just love her music.”

Ohio native Amina Adams flew into Atlanta solo for One Musicfest. It’s the 24-year-old’s first music festival experience. Adams was in Atlanta for Pride and decided to come right back for the event.

“I like this lineup. It has a lot of people I’m excited about,” she said.

The personal stylist said she didn’t want to miss seeing Jill Scott, Sexyy Redd and Earth, Wind & Fire live. Is she worried about the move to a smaller venue? That’s a resounding, “nope,” she said.

