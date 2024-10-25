Latto to replace Cardi B at One Musicfest in Atlanta

Things to Do

On Wednesday, Cardi B pulled out of the festival, which takes place this weekend.
1 hour ago

Atlanta is getting a hometown treat for One Musicfest this weekend.

Latto, aka Big Mama, will now headline night one of the two-day event, the festival announced Thursday night. The news follows Cardi B’s decision to not perform due to an undisclosed medical emergency. The Grammy-winning Bronx rapper was supposed to be the festival’s marquee musical act this year.

“Big mama has entered the chat,” the festival wrote on social media.

One Musicfest, in its 15th year, will be held at Central Park on Saturday and Sunday. Other headliners include Gunna, Jill Scott, Earth, Wind & Fire and Victoria Monét. Since 2010, the event has been the premier Black-owned festival for music and culture in the Southeast.

Latto dropped her third studio album “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” in August. The Clayton County rapper is on tour to support the LP.

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

