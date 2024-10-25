Latto to replace Cardi B at One Musicfest in Atlanta

Atlanta is getting a hometown treat for One Musicfest this weekend.

Latto, aka Big Mama, will now headline night one of the two-day event, the festival announced Thursday night. The news follows Cardi B’s decision to not perform due to an undisclosed medical emergency. The Grammy-winning Bronx rapper was supposed to be the festival’s marquee musical act this year.

“Big mama has entered the chat,” the festival wrote on social media.