Latto to replace Cardi B at One Musicfest in Atlanta

Atlanta is getting a hometown treat for One Musicfest this weekend.
Latto, aka Big Mama, will now headline night one of the two-day event, the festival announced Thursday night. The news follows Cardi B’s decision to not perform due to an undisclosed medical emergency. The Grammy-winning Bronx rapper was supposed to be the festival’s marquee musical act this year.
“Big mama has entered the chat,” the festival wrote on social media.
One Musicfest, in its 15th year, will be held at Central Park on Saturday and Sunday. Other headliners include Gunna, Jill Scott, Earth, Wind & Fire and Victoria Monét. Since 2010, the event has been the premier Black-owned festival for music and culture in the Southeast.
Latto dropped her third studio album “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” in August. The Clayton County rapper is on tour to support the LP.
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
