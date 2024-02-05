Killer Mike arrested in physical altercation, tells AJC he’s ‘three Grammys good’

Killer Mike was taken away in handcuffs shortly after winning three Grammy awards Sunday night. In a video posted by Hollywood Reporter staff writer Chris Gardner on X just after 7:20 p.m., the Atlanta rapper and activist was seen being taken away in handcuffs before the main awards ceremony aired.
Just after 11:30 p.m. EST, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that Killer Mike was detained after being involved in a physical altercation Sunday night. The agency’s media relations division posted on X that the rapper and activist, born Michael Render, was booked for misdemeanor battery. He is in the process of being released.
LAPD NEWS: Sunday Arrest Incident— LAPD PIO (@LAPDPIO) February 5, 2024
On Sunday February 4th just after 4pm a male adult was detained & handcuffed for a physical altercation that occurred at the 700 block of Chick Hearn Court.
The suspect was placed under arrest and was transported to LAPD Central Division .
No official information has been released about why the rapper was detained, but TMZ is reporting that, according to law enforcement officials, “Killer Mike was detained after allegedly getting into some kind of physical altercation with a security guard at the event.”
In a later post, TMZ released a video that appears to show the aftermath of the incident and reporting that “he’s now being booked for battery on a citizen’s arrest ... this after he allegedly got physical with a security guard at the venue, while out in the rain.”
Just spoke to an official who tells me it’s a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena. Likely he will be released once it’s sorted. “It’s a big nothing,” source says.— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024
When reached via text, Killer Mike told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “Over zealous security, but I am good,” following the incident Sunday night.
When asked if he was still detained minutes later, he responded: “I’m good! Three Grammys good!”
During the Grammy awards pre-show, Killer Mike took home the award for best rap album, best rap performance and best rap song — winning all the awards he was nominated for.
Killer Mike been waiting for his #GRAMMYs moment his entire life pic.twitter.com/jy3CCGZPsO— Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 4, 2024
Congrats @KillerMike on sweeping all 3 nominations… yes sir ! Proud of you brother 🛸 pic.twitter.com/k5aiVKr0y3— Big Boi (@BigBoi) February 4, 2024