Killer Mike arrested in physical altercation, tells AJC he’s ‘three Grammys good’

No official information has been released about why the rapper was detained, but TMZ is reporting that, according to law enforcement officials, “Killer Mike was detained after allegedly getting into some kind of physical altercation with a security guard at the event.”

In a later post, TMZ released a video that appears to show the aftermath of the incident and reporting that “he’s now being booked for battery on a citizen’s arrest ... this after he allegedly got physical with a security guard at the venue, while out in the rain.”

Just spoke to an official who tells me it’s a misdemeanor and has nothing to do with anything that happened today here inside the arena. Likely he will be released once it’s sorted. “It’s a big nothing,” source says. — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

When reached via text, Killer Mike told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “Over zealous security, but I am good,” following the incident Sunday night.

When asked if he was still detained minutes later, he responded: “I’m good! Three Grammys good!”

During the Grammy awards pre-show, Killer Mike took home the award for best rap album, best rap performance and best rap song — winning all the awards he was nominated for.

Killer Mike been waiting for his #GRAMMYs moment his entire life pic.twitter.com/jy3CCGZPsO — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 4, 2024