Find out where Killer Mike got his name on ‘The Monica Pearson Show’

Atlanta’s own Killer Mike joins “The Monica Pearson Show” to talk about his political activism, entrepreneurship and his first album in a decade, 2023′s “Michael.”

Born to a teen mom, Mike was raised by his grandparents who he credits for his success. “My grandfather taught me life isn’t fair, but I’m smart enough to meet expectations.”

He became an activist as a teen, a duty, or responsibility, as he said, he continues today for various causes, like Atlanta-based PAWKids.