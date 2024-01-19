Find out where Killer Mike got his name on ‘The Monica Pearson Show’

Atlanta’s own Killer Mike joins “The Monica Pearson Show” to talk about his political activism, entrepreneurship and his first album in a decade, 2023′s “Michael.”
Born to a teen mom, Mike was raised by his grandparents who he credits for his success. “My grandfather taught me life isn’t fair, but I’m smart enough to meet expectations.”
He became an activist as a teen, a duty, or responsibility, as he said, he continues today for various causes, like Atlanta-based PAWKids.
His life as a rapper originated in Atlanta’s underground hip-hop scene, which is also where, after winning 15 sequential rap battles, he was crowned “Killer Mike.” He is best known for working with fellow Atlanta musicians like T.I. and OutKast, but this new album, which is nominated for three Grammys, introduces audiences to the real Killer Mike.
“It’s my story about a 9-year-old boy growing up empowered in a prominently Black city in the South,” said Mike. “Atlanta is to Black people what Mecca is to Muslims. I want people to come here and plant roots here.”
Monica also gets the scoop on Mike’s entrepreneurial ventures — including one that originated by a sight unseen purchase on Craigslist.
