Go Atlanta podcast: Goodbye to the Tara, B-52′s postpone, must-visit Mexican restaurant, Jane Fonda’s return to Atlanta

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho talks to Jane Fonda about who attended her GCAPP fundraiser here in Atlanta. Plus, why the B-52′s had to postpone their farewell shows.

AJC Food, Dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras explains why Birrieria Landeros in Duluth is a must-visit Mexican restaurant. You’ll also find out why she is featuring Nick’s To Go in Atlanta Classics.

AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison talks about the closure of the beloved Tara movie theater and why Venkman’s is closing its door. He’ll also introduce you to your new four-legged best friend with an adorable underbite.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

About the Author

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

