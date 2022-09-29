ajc logo
Podcast: Atlanta’s most famous part-time resident returns, longtime Athens restaurant closes

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

It’s the premiere of the new podcast from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Go Atlanta. In this episode, AJC Food, Dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras tells us why a beloved restaurant in Athens is closing its doors for good. Plus, hear about the Neapolitan pizzeria that you’ll want to check out.

AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho sits down with Tyler Perry to talk about his new Netflix film “A Jazzman’s Blues”. He’ll also tell you which hip-hop artist’s music is being made into lullabies.

AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison has the latest on the upcoming Decatur Book Festival, where Kansas will be performing this Friday, the return of Atlanta Pride, and he’ll introduce you to Bone, Go Atlanta’s pet of the week.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Bone is ready to accept any toys that you want to give him, although he prefers one that squeaks. He’ll thank you for your toys by giving you lots of big kisses, and he loves when you cuddle back. Two-year-old Bone has a happy demeanor and is excited to be by your side. He’s also dog friendly and seems cat friendly, too. Bone is available to adopt or foster from the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta. 

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, GooglePodcasts, or Stitcher.

About the Author

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

