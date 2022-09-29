Podcast: Atlanta’s most famous part-time resident returns, longtime Athens restaurant closes

Bone is ready to accept any toys that you want to give him, although he prefers one that squeaks. He’ll thank you for your toys by giving you lots of big kisses, and he loves when you cuddle back. Two-year-old Bone has a happy demeanor and is excited to be by your side. He’s also dog friendly and seems cat friendly, too. Bone is available to adopt or foster from the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180 Presidential Drive in Atlanta.

