Go Atlanta podcast: Haunted places in Atlanta, the Harry Potter exhibition, Castleberry Hill eatery closes its doors

This week’s pet of the week is Pat, a stunning, golden tripod. She gets around great with only three legs, and it only adds to her charm. Her hobbies include nuzzling her head on your lap and making new friends. Pat gets along great with kids and other pets, too. She is a very smart girl who responds promptly to “sit” and “down,” and she’s coming along nicely with “fetch.” Now all she needs is you. If you’d like to meet this sweetheart in person, visit Fulton County Animal Services at 860 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta. You’ll find her shelter page here or email adoptions@fultoncountyanimalservices.com for more information.

