Restaurant worker injured, barbershop damaged in nearby Atlanta shootings
Go Atlanta podcast: Haunted places in Atlanta, the Harry Potter exhibition, Castleberry Hill eatery closes its doors

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
11 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC entertainment reporter and resident muggle Rodney Ho checks out the new Harry Potter exhibition.

AJC food, dining and Living editor Ligaya Figueras tells you about pop-ups that now have permanent homes in Atlanta

AJC features reporter Bo Emerson gives you a tour of the spookiest locations in the metro and beyond with a look at Haunted Atlanta.

AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison pays tribute to the late, great Leslie Jordan.

This week’s pet of the week is Pat, a stunning, golden tripod. She gets around great with only three legs, and it only adds to her charm.  Her hobbies include nuzzling her head on your lap and making new friends. Pat gets along great with kids and other pets, too.  She is a very smart girl who responds promptly to “sit” and “down,” and she’s coming along nicely with “fetch.” Now all she needs is you. If you’d like to meet this sweetheart in person, visit Fulton County Animal Services at 860 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta. You’ll find her shelter page here or email adoptions@fultoncountyanimalservices.com for more information.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

Shane Harrison has been with the AJC since 1990. He creates and curates lifestyle, arts and entertainment content for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com.

