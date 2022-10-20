Go Atlanta podcast: Fall dining guide 2022

One-year-old Jack is ready for a lifetime of love and adventure. He’s a Jack of all trades when it comes to spending time together: he’s ready for a ride in the car, a hike up your favorite trail or a snuggle at home as the day winds down. This handsome pup is ready to make friends with you and other dogs. Jack has a sweet and polite nature, but he also has a playful and bouncy side. He’s sure to win you over in a heartbeat. Just expect a ton of slobbery kisses when you say you’re ready to take Jack home. Meet Jack today at the LifeLine Community Animal Center at 3180, Presidential Drive in Atlanta.

