Go Atlanta podcast: Burgers and biscuits and slimy and messy fun

Clove is a total catch. This cutie has a pretty dark coat, hazel eyes and stunning spots on his chest. A LifeLine volunteer shared that Clove is very affectionate, loves treats and knows how to sit. He is easy to walk, and though he can be a bit shy at first, he warms up quickly. Clove seems to do well with other dogs and even comes when called. Come give Clove a chance today at DeKalb County Animal Services at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee.

