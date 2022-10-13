Go Atlanta podcast: Burgers and biscuits and slimy and messy fun

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho talks about Oscar-worthy Atlanta actress, Danielle Deadwyler and her performance in the film “Till” coming out this weekend. Plus, learn why Braves hype man, Mark Owens, is leaving his role after 16 years.
AJC Food, Dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras has a list of new Atlanta breweries opening soon and an update on the relocation of Bomb Biscuits.
AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison, along with Rodney Ho, explores the new show added to the B-52′s farewell tour, the opening of Beat the Bomb, and introduces you to your new four-legged best friend with the pet of the week.
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
Clove is a total catch. This cutie has a pretty dark coat, hazel eyes and stunning spots on his chest. A LifeLine volunteer shared that Clove is very affectionate, loves treats and knows how to sit. He is easy to walk, and though he can be a bit shy at first, he warms up quickly. Clove seems to do well with other dogs and even comes when called. Come give Clove a chance today at DeKalb County Animal Services at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee.
