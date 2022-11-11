Podcast: ‘Stranger Things,’ B-52′s, and saying goodbye to Takeoff

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison introduces you to the AJC’s new culture reporter, DeAsia Paige. DeAsia talks about the funeral plans for one of Atlanta’s most influential hip-hop artists, Takeoff.
AJC Food, Dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras has a Vietnamese restaurant she says definitely needs to be on your radar.
Two-year-old Vienna is the song playing in our heads and hearts all day, every day! She is a huge bundle of love in a petite package — goofy, playful and affectionate! She’s never met a treat or a person she didn’t like! Vienna is a big fan of chasing tennis balls, riding shotgun and going on adventures that end in her getting a pup cup. If that’s not enough to make you fall in love, her gentle hugs and soft snores when she’s dreaming sure will. At the end of the day, her favorite spot is curled up right by your side. Don’t keep your dream girl, Vienna, waiting another day! Vienna is available to adopt or foster from the LifeLine Community Animal Center! To take the next step to meet her, please visit her adoption page.
