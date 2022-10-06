BreakingNews
US applications for jobless benefits increased last week
Podcast: Fall festivals and apple picking, new Atlanta restaurants to try

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
35 minutes ago
Plus, Kenny Rogers and Stranger Things memorabilia and a new book from a long-time Atlanta TV news anchor

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho talks to former Atlanta TV news anchor, John Pruitt, about the release of his new book that’s been 60 years in the making. Plus, hear about auctions for Kenny Rogers memorabilia as well as items from Stranger Things.

AJC Food, Dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras tells you about a new restaurant on Buford Highway that she can’t get enough of and an upscale Mexican restaurant in West Midtown you’ll definitely want to check out.

AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison explores all kinds of events to enjoy this fall including apple picking, fall festivals, and a preview of this year’s leaf-peeping season. Shane will also introduce you to Backwood, a three-year-old, four-legged cutie who wants to be your new best friend.

‘Tis the season for pumpkins, plaid, and apple picking. Backwood can’t wait to find a new friend to share fun fall adventures. This two-color cutie is about 3 years old, and he’s 100% ready for cozy blanket season because this guy is a snuggler. Backwood also knows some basic cues like “sit” and “come,” and he is happy to do a fashion show for you any time!

If you’d like to adopt or foster Backwood, stop by Fulton County Animal Services at 860 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 to schedule a meet and greet.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

