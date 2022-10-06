Podcast: Fall festivals and apple picking, new Atlanta restaurants to try

‘Tis the season for pumpkins, plaid, and apple picking. Backwood can’t wait to find a new friend to share fun fall adventures. This two-color cutie is about 3 years old, and he’s 100% ready for cozy blanket season because this guy is a snuggler. Backwood also knows some basic cues like “sit” and “come,” and he is happy to do a fashion show for you any time!

If you’d like to adopt or foster Backwood, stop by Fulton County Animal Services at 860 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 to schedule a meet and greet.

