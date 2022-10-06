Podcast: Fall festivals and apple picking, new Atlanta restaurants to try

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho talks to former Atlanta TV news anchor, John Pruitt, about the release of his new book that’s been 60 years in the making. Plus, hear about auctions for Kenny Rogers memorabilia as well as items from Stranger Things.
AJC Food, Dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras tells you about a new restaurant on Buford Highway that she can’t get enough of and an upscale Mexican restaurant in West Midtown you’ll definitely want to check out.
AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison explores all kinds of events to enjoy this fall including apple picking, fall festivals, and a preview of this year’s leaf-peeping season. Shane will also introduce you to Backwood, a three-year-old, four-legged cutie who wants to be your new best friend.
Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline
‘Tis the season for pumpkins, plaid, and apple picking. Backwood can’t wait to find a new friend to share fun fall adventures. This two-color cutie is about 3 years old, and he’s 100% ready for cozy blanket season because this guy is a snuggler. Backwood also knows some basic cues like “sit” and “come,” and he is happy to do a fashion show for you any time!
If you’d like to adopt or foster Backwood, stop by Fulton County Animal Services at 860 Marietta Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA 30318 to schedule a meet and greet.
