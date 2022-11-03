Podcast: The Daily Show live from the Tabernacle, outdoor dining in cooler weather, the tragic loss of Takeoff

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho talks about the retirement announcement made by a legendary Atlanta TV meteorologist.
AJC food, dining and Living editor Ligaya Figueras has great places to go for outdoor dining in the cooler weather.
Special guest AJC Washington correspondent Tia Mitchell sits down with Roy Wood, Jr. to talk about why Atlanta was chosen for “The Daily Show’s” pre-election coverage. Sign up for the Unapologetically ATL newsletter to get more of Tia’s interview with Roy Wood Jr.
AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison talks about the tragic shooting death of Atlanta rapper, Takeoff, and the impact he had on Atlanta’s music scene.
Big Foot is two-years-old and 77 lbs., and as you may have guessed, he has big feet, His fur is charcoal and white, which makes him look quite distinguished in selfies. Big Foot is well-behaved and walks easily on a leash. He is a little short-legged and wags his tail constantly to display his happiness. He is very talented at putting all of his toys in his mouth at one time. His energy level is low to medium, and he is truly just a lovely all around fellow. To find out more about Big Foot, email LifeLine Animal Project today at adoption@dekalbcountyanimalservices.com, go to his shelter page or stop by for meet and greet at DeKalb County Animal Services located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee.
