Podcast: The Daily Show live from the Tabernacle, outdoor dining in cooler weather, the tragic loss of Takeoff

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Animal Project Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Animal Project

Big Foot is two-years-old and 77 lbs., and as you may have guessed, he has big feet, His fur is charcoal and white, which makes him look quite distinguished in selfies. Big Foot is well-behaved and walks easily on a leash. He is a little short-legged and wags his tail constantly to display his happiness. He is very talented at putting all of his toys in his mouth at one time. His energy level is low to medium, and he is truly just a lovely all around fellow. To find out more about Big Foot, email LifeLine Animal Project today at adoption@dekalbcountyanimalservices.com, go to his shelter page or stop by for meet and greet at DeKalb County Animal Services located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

MORE GO ATLANTA