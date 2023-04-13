Go Atlanta: Peachtree Road Race, Legos, Freaknik documentary, micro food hall, no 2024 DNC

AJC arts and entertainment editor Shane Harrison has details of this year’s Dogwood Festival at Piedmont Park and he’ll introduce you to Rylynn, Go Atlanta’s pet of the week.

Rylynn, our pet of the week, is a 60-pound cutie with brown and white fur and the sweetest little pink nose. He’s definitely a charmer who’s a little shy at first. Once he gets to know you, he’s friendly, social and sweet. Rylynn walks well on leash, loves treats and takes them gently. He would make the perfect companion for someone searching for an easy going, pleasant pup. Learn more about Rylynn here or meet him yourself at the DeKalb County Animal Services shelter located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee.

