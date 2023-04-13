X

Go Atlanta: Peachtree Road Race, Legos, Freaknik documentary, micro food hall, no 2024 DNC

Things to Do
In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, we’ll get the scoop on this year’s Peachtree Road Race. Rich Kenah of the Atlanta Track Club joins us will talk about its identity as a the premiere community event in the city, as well as details on registration and other activities during the July 4th tradition.

Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho tells you about the next big-budget Marvel movie shooting in Atlanta that will feature Steven Yeun, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

He’ll also share his experience of the newly-renovated Lego Discovery Center in Phipps Plaza.

Ligaya Figueras gives her review of a new Kenyan restaurant in Marietta. Plus, she’ll tell you about a new micro food hall coming to Norcross and a Charleston, South Carolina-based fried chicken concept coming to Atlanta, and a Thai comfort food restaurant set to open in the renovated Historic Hotel Row.

AJC arts and entertainment editor Shane Harrison has details of this year’s Dogwood Festival at Piedmont Park and he’ll introduce you to Rylynn, Go Atlanta’s pet of the week.

Rylynn, our pet of the week, is a 60-pound cutie with brown and white fur and the sweetest little pink nose. He’s definitely a charmer who’s a little shy at first.  Once he gets to know you, he’s friendly, social and sweet. Rylynn walks well on leash, loves treats and takes them gently. He would make the perfect companion for someone searching for an easy going, pleasant pup.  Learn more about Rylynn here or meet him yourself at the DeKalb County Animal Services shelter located at 3280 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Chamblee.

