Hulu creating a documentary about Atlanta’s Freaknik

“I was disappointed by what it became,” Sharon Toomer, one of the founders of Freaknik, told the AJC in 2014. “Its original purpose was to be an annual event to encourage camaraderie between historically Black colleges. It was a rare opportunity for Black college students to get together.”

Over the past two decades, party promoters have tried to revive Freaknik to no avail.

Credit: David Tulis / AJC Credit: David Tulis / AJC

Atlanta rap legend and producer Jermaine Dupri is one of the executive producers for the doc, along with Luther Campbell of 2 Live Crew fame. The showrunner is Geraldine L. Porras, who previously worked on W. Kamau Bell’s CNN series “United Shades of America.”

No release date has been announced for the documentary.