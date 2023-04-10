5 changes to upgraded Lego Discovery Center at Phipps

Overall, she said, “it’s a way more open floor plan.”

“I feel we are providing more value and more interactive stuff,” added Philip Quinn-Simmons, the lead master model builder. “There’s more to do.”

A couple of original set pieces are gone. A water-themed Lego game featuring boats was no longer working before the venue closed last year for renovations and was entirely removed this go around. And Merlin’s Apprentice, a pedaling ride, is also gone.

Here are notable changes to the space, which is across from the AMC theaters on the third floor:

1. New spaceship game. You can build a personalized rocket out of Legos, then set it in a slot to be scanned into an actual video game. On the screen, you can land your own rocket on planets and shoot asteroids.

2. Expanded Duplo playground for toddlers. The Merlin’s Apprentice ride was sacrificed to greatly expand space for toddlers ages 5 and younger using bigger Duplo bricks called Duplo Park. (The former space for toddlers is now expanded space for the café.) There’s a duck fishing game, marble mazes, a slide and soft bricks for the little kids to build walls.

3. Create a personalized mini-Lego figure. The opening room enables you to create your own Lego mini-figure with pre-selected torso, legs, head and hat/hair options, followed by a green screen digital photo opp. Also, in the gift shop at the end of your time there, you can create a second personalized mini-figure for an extra $12. The technology enables you to design your own torso with whatever designs and words you want.

4. More interaction with Lego master model builders. Instead of one master model builder, the venue now has three. It also opened up a special workshop attached to the room full of Atlanta icons build out of Legos such as Stone Mountain, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Ponce City Market and the High Museum of Art. This way, the model builders can better interact directly with the patrons, who can watch them work their builds in real time. The extra builders means more Lego classes are available as well. “We now always have a master builder on site,” said master builder Quinn-Simmons. “Previously, I could only do so much.”

5. New car racing stations. The designers revamped all the ramps and provided far more Lego pieces and building areas to create cars, which can then be tested out on said ramps. One is pyramid themed, another resembles a volcano and a third tests whether the Lego vehicle can jump over an alligator.

IF YOU GO

Lego Discovery Center Atlanta

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, admission prices starting at $30.99, Phipps Plaza, 3500 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. legodiscoverycenter.com/Atlanta