97.1/The River’s English Nick suffers a mild heart attack

12 minutes ago

97.1/The River host English Nick has suffered a mild heart attack but is recuperating in a hospital, according to his friend and colleague Eric Von Haessler, a host at WSB Radio, who made the announcement on air Tuesday morning.

English Nick, whose full name is Nick Parsons and has been a regular contributor to Von Haessler’s daily show for many years, had a stent installed, Von Haessler said.

“He’s doing as well as you can expect,” said Von Haessler during the 11 a.m. hour.

“He’s in good spirits,” added Jared Yamamoto, a “Von Haessler Doctrine” producer.

Von Haessler said English Nick has been under the weather for a week and told him Monday that he was going to the doctor and skipping his podcast segment for Von Haessler. The doctor realized English Nick was having a “rolling” heart attack and sent him to the hospital, Von Haessler said.

“I love that guy,” he said. “He’s one of my favorite people on the planet, maybe the kindest person I’ve ever met and the person in this world who has more empathy for other people than maybe anybody I’ve ever met. I’m just happy he appears to be doing better.”

English Nick has been part of rock station 97.1/The River for more than 11 years, much of it as the midday host. From 1999 until 2011, he was on air in different capacities on other radio stations including 96rock, 80s station 105.3/The Max (under the pseudonym Simon) and Rock 100.5 as well as the original incarnation of 99X.

He also runs a tea shop Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party and has been a host at 10 High’s Metalsome Live Band Karaoke in Virginia Highland since 2003.

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between.

