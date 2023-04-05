97.1/The River’s English Nick suffers a mild heart attack

“I love that guy,” he said. “He’s one of my favorite people on the planet, maybe the kindest person I’ve ever met and the person in this world who has more empathy for other people than maybe anybody I’ve ever met. I’m just happy he appears to be doing better.”

English Nick has been part of rock station 97.1/The River for more than 11 years, much of it as the midday host. From 1999 until 2011, he was on air in different capacities on other radio stations including 96rock, 80s station 105.3/The Max (under the pseudonym Simon) and Rock 100.5 as well as the original incarnation of 99X.

He also runs a tea shop Dr. Bombay’s Underwater Tea Party and has been a host at 10 High’s Metalsome Live Band Karaoke in Virginia Highland since 2003.