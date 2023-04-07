Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ coming to Atlanta with Steven Yeun, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

This is Yeun’s debut in the MCU, but he is no stranger to Atlanta, having shot “The Walking Dead” here for six-plus seasons. Harbour will be juggling both “Stranger Things” and “Thunderbolts” at the same time this summer.

Pugh was in “Black Widow,” also shot in Atlanta. Stan has shot multiple Marvel movies here as well as Disney+’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Louis-Dreyfus appeared in the most recent “Black Panther” film, which was shot in Atlanta.