Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ coming to Atlanta with Steven Yeun, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The next big-budget Marvel movie shooting in metro Atlanta will be “Thunderbolts,” featuring Steven Yeun, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.
According to productionlist.com, it’s set to begin production June 5.
“Thunderbolts” is scheduled to hit theaters July 26, 2024. Marvel has not released plot details beyond describing it as an “anti-hero adventure” that will conclude the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Five, which began with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and continues with the upcoming films “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ and “The Marvels,” “Captain America: New World Order,” “Blade” and “Deadpool 3.”
Eric Pearson, who wrote “Black Widow,” has written this film’s script.
“Thunderbolts” in the comics brings together several bad guys across the MCU to carry out a mission for the government. On-screen, recruits include Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, Pugh as Yelena Belova, Harbour as Red Guardian and Stan as Bucky Barnes. It’s unclear whom Yeun will play.
This is Yeun’s debut in the MCU, but he is no stranger to Atlanta, having shot “The Walking Dead” here for six-plus seasons. Harbour will be juggling both “Stranger Things” and “Thunderbolts” at the same time this summer.
Pugh was in “Black Widow,” also shot in Atlanta. Stan has shot multiple Marvel movies here as well as Disney+’s “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Louis-Dreyfus appeared in the most recent “Black Panther” film, which was shot in Atlanta.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News