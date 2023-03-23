Go Atlanta: Canceled festivals, Humble Pie review and Jack Black filming in Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Meet our pet of the week Ratigan, a staff and volunteer favorite. This quirky, handsome man is full of personality. He loves playing with toys and jumping up on the couch and rubbing up against his people like a cat. When he sees his friends, he gets the cutest zoomies. Ratigan has good house manners and doesn’t chew on anything he shouldn’t. If you are looking for a handsome man to keep you warm at night, Ratigan would love to fill that role. Stop by Lifeline’s newest location LifeLine Midtown at 981 Howell Mill Road NW in Atlanta to meet Ratigan and dozens of his furry friends today. They’re open 7 days a week.

