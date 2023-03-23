X

Go Atlanta: Canceled festivals, Humble Pie review and Jack Black filming in Atlanta

Credit: Contributed

Credit: Contributed

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
27 minutes ago

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, we explain why there will not be a Decatur Book Festival or the Candler Park Music festival this year.

AJC food, dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras will explain why there is a now a best and a “wurst” right next to each other Ponce De Leon. She will also discuss the new food and beverage district in Buckhead and talk about her review for the new Humble Pie pizza restaurant in West Midtown.

AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho explains why actor Jack Black is in town and will tell you about the big Hollywood tenant for a TV and film studio in Douglas County.

AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison has a look at one of the greats of progressive rock who will be playing in Atlanta this weekend and he will explain how Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens plans to help local artists.

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Credit: Courtesy of Lifeline

Meet our pet of the week Ratigan, a staff and volunteer favorite. This quirky, handsome man is full of personality. He loves playing with toys and jumping up on the couch and rubbing up against his people like a cat. When he sees his friends, he gets the cutest zoomies. Ratigan has good house manners and doesn’t chew on anything he shouldn’t. If you are looking for a handsome man to keep you warm at night, Ratigan would love to fill that role. Stop by Lifeline’s newest location LifeLine Midtown at 981 Howell Mill Road NW in Atlanta to meet Ratigan and dozens of his furry friends today. They’re open 7 days a week.

Listen and subscribe to the new Go Atlanta podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

To read more about the things we discuss on this week’s episode, check out the links below.

About the Author

Shane Harrison is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com. He has been with the AJC since 1990.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Family contributed photo

Autopsy of woman found at Cobb construction site raises more questions15h ago

Credit: AP

3 things to know about the Fed rate increase
16h ago

Credit: AP

2 employees of town near planned Ford truck plant indicted
14h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As crime rose, Atlanta failed to spend millions earmarked for violence prevention
51m ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As crime rose, Atlanta failed to spend millions earmarked for violence prevention
51m ago

Credit: AP

Metro Atlanta governments call drug makers, pharmacies a `public nuisance’ in new opioid...
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Handout

Theatre in the Square mounts intimate production of a time-honored classic
21h ago
Ballet 5:8 draws from myth and the Bible to reveal true beauty in ‘BareFace’
‘Jasmine Starr-Kidd’ gives science nerds the time of their lives
Featured

Credit: Stuart Hendrick

Community rallies around Marietta bookstore to keep it open
20h ago
Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top