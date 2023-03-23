Go Atlanta: Canceled festivals, Humble Pie review and Jack Black filming in Atlanta

In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s newest podcast, Go Atlanta, we explain why there will not be a Decatur Book Festival or the Candler Park Music festival this year.
AJC food, dining, and Living editor Ligaya Figueras will explain why there is a now a best and a “wurst” right next to each other Ponce De Leon. She will also discuss the new food and beverage district in Buckhead and talk about her review for the new Humble Pie pizza restaurant in West Midtown.
AJC Entertainment reporter Rodney Ho explains why actor Jack Black is in town and will tell you about the big Hollywood tenant for a TV and film studio in Douglas County.
AJC Arts and Entertainment editor Shane Harrison has a look at one of the greats of progressive rock who will be playing in Atlanta this weekend and he will explain how Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens plans to help local artists.
Meet our pet of the week Ratigan, a staff and volunteer favorite. This quirky, handsome man is full of personality. He loves playing with toys and jumping up on the couch and rubbing up against his people like a cat. When he sees his friends, he gets the cutest zoomies. Ratigan has good house manners and doesn’t chew on anything he shouldn’t. If you are looking for a handsome man to keep you warm at night, Ratigan would love to fill that role. Stop by Lifeline’s newest location LifeLine Midtown at 981 Howell Mill Road NW in Atlanta to meet Ratigan and dozens of his furry friends today. They’re open 7 days a week.
