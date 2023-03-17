X

Atlanta Mayor Dickens forms advisory committee to uplift local artists

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Local News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is appointing 22 of the city’s artists and philanthropists to a committee tasked with shaping the direction of Atlanta’s arts and culture scene.

The city’s new Arts Advisory Committee will explore initiatives to award grants and acquire or develop arts and cultural facilities, according to the mayor’s office. Dickens made the announcement at Mann Robinson Studios in southwest Atlanta’s Oakland City neighborhood Friday morning.

The mayor’s office said the committee will also work with several other city departments — including the mayor’s offices of Cultural Affairs and Film, Entertainment and Nightlife — to craft the city’s Community Cultural Plan.

“We are looking forward to working with them as we shape the future of Arts and Culture and secure Atlanta’s presence on the international stage,” said Camille Russell Love, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.

Dickens pitched the committee’s creation during his 2021 mayoral campaign. He also pitched plans to provide more support for local creators by seeking additional funding for the arts. His office said the new committee will also explore support for arts districts in the city.

The names of the mayor’s committee appointees are listed on the mayor’s website. Dickens said Friday that the diverse committee is comprised of people heavily involved in the city’s art world.

“They have a long and varied list of accomplishments and qualifications to help elevate the cultural scene, but also to evaluate the city’s artistic landscape to give me and Camille a new lens to continue to allow us to serve as a beacon to artists in our community here in Atlanta,” Dickens said.

About the Author

Follow Wilborn Nobles on twitter

Wilborn P. Nobles III covers Atlanta City Hall for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He began covering DeKalb County Schools for The AJC in November 2020. He previously covered Baltimore County for The Baltimore Sun and education for the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. He interned at the Washington Post. He graduated from Louisiana State University.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Emory poll: Majority of Buckhead residents oppose cityhood7h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: The trumpeted Mets suffer a major spring setback
6h ago

Credit: AJC FILE P

INTERVIEW: Fred Kalil grateful for 31 years in Atlanta TV
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech’s not-so-secret door to hoops redemption? Players
3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Georgia Tech’s not-so-secret door to hoops redemption? Players
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trans kids say they have target on their back with GOP initiative
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Five candidates run to replace ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill in Tuesday vote
36m ago
Ex-Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill files appeal of conviction
7h ago
Emory poll: Majority of Buckhead residents oppose cityhood
7h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC FILE P

INTERVIEW: Fred Kalil grateful for 31 years in Atlanta TV
9h ago
Today’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Games
7h ago
St. Patrick’s Day ideas for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top