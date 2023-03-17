Atlanta Mayor Dickens forms advisory committee to uplift local artists

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is appointing 22 of the city’s artists and philanthropists to a committee tasked with shaping the direction of Atlanta’s arts and culture scene.
The city’s new Arts Advisory Committee will explore initiatives to award grants and acquire or develop arts and cultural facilities, according to the mayor’s office. Dickens made the announcement at Mann Robinson Studios in southwest Atlanta’s Oakland City neighborhood Friday morning.
The mayor’s office said the committee will also work with several other city departments — including the mayor’s offices of Cultural Affairs and Film, Entertainment and Nightlife — to craft the city’s Community Cultural Plan.
“We are looking forward to working with them as we shape the future of Arts and Culture and secure Atlanta’s presence on the international stage,” said Camille Russell Love, Executive Director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs.
Dickens pitched the committee’s creation during his 2021 mayoral campaign. He also pitched plans to provide more support for local creators by seeking additional funding for the arts. His office said the new committee will also explore support for arts districts in the city.
The names of the mayor’s committee appointees are listed on the mayor’s website. Dickens said Friday that the diverse committee is comprised of people heavily involved in the city’s art world.
“They have a long and varied list of accomplishments and qualifications to help elevate the cultural scene, but also to evaluate the city’s artistic landscape to give me and Camille a new lens to continue to allow us to serve as a beacon to artists in our community here in Atlanta,” Dickens said.
