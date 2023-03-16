Major production studio Lionsgate to be lead tenant for new Douglas County complex

This is part of a massive growth in studios in Georgia, which has very generous tax credits to draw big-name Hollywood production companies to shoot here.

Athena Studios just opened in Athens. Electric Owl Studios near the Indian Creek MARTA station is set to open later this year and so is Gray Television’s Assembly Studios in Doraville. Fayetteville’s Trilith Studio is in the midst of adding eight more soundstages on top of its 24. Cinelease is also expanding its Three Ring Studios in Covington.

This isn’t the first long-term deal a major production company has signed with a locally-owned studio operator. NBCUniversal, which owns NBC, Bravo, USA Network and the Peacock streaming service, will oversee Gray’s Assembly Studios once it opens in June, producing not only its own films and TV shows but also leasing remaining space to other firms.

Companies like Netflix and Apple TV+ have signed shorter-term deals in the past with local studios.

Only one Hollywood company ― AMC ― has purchased studio space in metro Atlanta outright: Riverwood Studios in Senoia in 2017.

Great Points Studio will be part of The Trails, a $350 million, mixed-use development in Douglas County with plans for housing, a hotel and retail space.