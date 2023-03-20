BreakingNews
BREAKING: 2 killed in Atlanta wreck involving ambulance
Candler Park Music Festival is ending after 11 years

Georgia Entertainment Scene Blog
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

The Candler Park Music Festival, which typically happens in June, is ending after 11 years.

The creator Josh Antenucci made the announcement on social media Monday.

“It’s been an incredible run!” he wrote. “Thanks to all who have supported along the way and helped make this festival possible. While necessary to change things, there are plenty more good times ahead.”

He didn’t immediately respond to a follow-up text for more details.

The Candler Park Music Festival Facebook page implied that something else might take its place down the road: “Stay tuned. We’ll all be together in Candler Park again soon.”

Last year’s two-day festival in June featured Grace Potter, Disco Biscuits and Yonder Mountain String Band. Previous festivals featured acts like Galactic, Gov. Mule, Dispatch, Robert Randolph and Drive-By Truckers.

About the Author

Follow Rodney Ho on facebookFollow Rodney Ho on twitter

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

