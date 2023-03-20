Candler Park Music Festival is ending after 11 years

The Candler Park Music Festival, which typically happens in June, is ending after 11 years.
The creator Josh Antenucci made the announcement on social media Monday.
“It’s been an incredible run!” he wrote. “Thanks to all who have supported along the way and helped make this festival possible. While necessary to change things, there are plenty more good times ahead.”
He didn’t immediately respond to a follow-up text for more details.
The Candler Park Music Festival Facebook page implied that something else might take its place down the road: “Stay tuned. We’ll all be together in Candler Park again soon.”
Last year’s two-day festival in June featured Grace Potter, Disco Biscuits and Yonder Mountain String Band. Previous festivals featured acts like Galactic, Gov. Mule, Dispatch, Robert Randolph and Drive-By Truckers.
