New BET+ drama ‘Perimeter’ focuses on a Black Atlanta family in the 1990s

A new BET+ series based in Atlanta in the 1990s called “Perimeter” is set to debut Feb. 29.
The show revolves around a Black family amid the backdrop of two major cultural forces in Atlanta at the time: the annual HBCU spring break celebration Freaknik and the 1996 Olympics.
A sophomore at Spelman College Paige Dawn (newcomer Ava Mone’t) falls for a bad boy drug dealer type just as her father, Councilman Robert Dawn (Donovan Christie Jr.), seeks to become mayor of Atlanta at whatever cost necessary. His wife Connie (Tatyana Ali) tries to keep the family together amid all sorts of turmoil.
The name of the show clearly references the Perimeter, which is I-285 and delineates “Inside the Perimeter” (ITP) and “Outside the Perimeter” (OTP).
“Perimeter” was created by Tyler Perry Studios but not written or directed by Perry.
Armani Ortiz, who recently directed the documentary “Tyler Perry: Maxine’s Baby” on Amazon, is overseeing “Perimeter.”
He told The Hollywood Reporter that “exploring Atlanta in the early ‘90s is like finding a cave full of diamonds. To be able to tell this city’s amazing story through the eyes of a young cast that grows up alongside it was even more fateful. As Atlanta developed its persona — preparing to take the world stage with the Olympic Games while simultaneously coming of age as America’s Black Mecca with its rich character of natives, HBCU culture, Black governance — the history of Atlanta is undeniably one of a kind.”
The first four episodes will roll out Feb. 29, followed by new episodes each week after that.
