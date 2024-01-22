New BET+ drama ‘Perimeter’ focuses on a Black Atlanta family in the 1990s

A new BET+ series based in Atlanta in the 1990s called “Perimeter” is set to debut Feb. 29.

The show revolves around a Black family amid the backdrop of two major cultural forces in Atlanta at the time: the annual HBCU spring break celebration Freaknik and the 1996 Olympics.

A sophomore at Spelman College Paige Dawn (newcomer Ava Mone’t) falls for a bad boy drug dealer type just as her father, Councilman Robert Dawn (Donovan Christie Jr.), seeks to become mayor of Atlanta at whatever cost necessary. His wife Connie (Tatyana Ali) tries to keep the family together amid all sorts of turmoil.