RECIPE: So your CSA box came with some weird-looking vegetables?

This sweet, citrusy kohlrabi slaw makes an unexpected addition to a Labor Day weekend picnic. (Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

This sweet, citrusy kohlrabi slaw makes an unexpected addition to a Labor Day weekend picnic. (Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Food and Recipes
By Kellie Hynes / For the AJC
1 hour ago

Because it is so easy to grow, kohlrabi is the darling of CSA (community supported agriculture) boxes and farmers market stands. But what can you make with these hard green or purple bulbs and their alien-like stems? Almost everything. Kohlrabi bulbs can be enjoyed raw, boiled, mashed or roasted.

Don’t be intimidated by kohlrabi’s imposing outer layer. I use a paring knife to trim the ends and a sharp vegetable peeler on the rest. Raw kohlrabi has a juicy texture and mild, pleasant taste, similar to jicama. It pairs beautifully with apples, which is how I created this sweet, citrusy Labor Day picnic slaw.

For the ultimate no-waste cooking, save the kohlrabi stems and leaves, even if they are wilted. They’ll perk up in a refrigerated jar of water. Like the bulbs, kohlrabi leaves lack bitterness. Enjoy them braised in your favorite collard greens recipe.

Kohlrabi Slaw
  • 2 pounds kohlrabi bulbs, trimmed, peeled and roughly chopped
  • 1 pound Honeycrisp or other sweet red apples, peeled, cored and roughly chopped
  • ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon champagne or apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
  • Use a food processor fitted with the shredding blade to shred kohlrabi and apples and place in large mixing bowl. Blot kohlrabi mixture with paper towels to remove most of the moisture. Set aside.
  • Combine lemon juice, honey, olive oil, vinegar, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Pour dressing over kohlrabi mixture and toss well. Cover and refrigerate overnight for best flavor. Garnish with mint and serve. Serves 8.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per 1/2-cup serving: 106 calories (percent of calories from fat, 17), 2 grams protein, 20 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber, 2 grams total fat (trace saturated fat), no cholesterol, 168 milligrams sodium.

Braised Kohlrabi Leaves
  • 2 bunches kohlrabi leaves, about 10 ounces
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 cup vegetable broth
  • 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce or Bragg Liquid Aminos
  • 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • Rinse leaves and shake off excess water. Trim and discard stems at bottom of leaves. Stack and roll leaves like a cigar, then slice into thin ribbons.
  • In a heavy skillet over medium-high heat, heat olive oil. Add kohlrabi leaves, onion, salt and pepper. Saute, stirring occasionally, until vegetables soften, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds more. Add vegetable broth, cover skillet and reduce heat to medium-low. Cook 20 minutes until leaves are tender.
  • Stir in vinegar, Worcestershire sauce and red pepper flakes. Taste and adjust seasoning. Serve hot. Serves 4.
About the Author

Freelance writer Kellie Hynes is a recipe developer, leafy greens advocate, and champion of home cooks. She has written the Healthy Cooking column for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2016.

