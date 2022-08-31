RECIPE: So your CSA box came with some weird-looking vegetables?

Don’t be intimidated by kohlrabi’s imposing outer layer. I use a paring knife to trim the ends and a sharp vegetable peeler on the rest. Raw kohlrabi has a juicy texture and mild, pleasant taste, similar to jicama. It pairs beautifully with apples, which is how I created this sweet, citrusy Labor Day picnic slaw.

For the ultimate no-waste cooking, save the kohlrabi stems and leaves, even if they are wilted. They’ll perk up in a refrigerated jar of water. Like the bulbs, kohlrabi leaves lack bitterness. Enjoy them braised in your favorite collard greens recipe.