ajc logo

Healthy Cooking

Pasta sauce made from fresh tomatoes tastes lighter, brighter, and is more nutritious than jarred sauce. (Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: If you have time and tomatoes, try this summer sauce
58m ago
Tired of the same-old grill recipes? This miso-marinated salmon tastes salty, sweet and summery. (Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: Fishing for a new dish to grill?
For the most corn flavor, simmer your corn cobs in the broth. (Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: Feeling corny over corn (cob) chowder
Turn leftover watermelon into a frozen fat-free sweet treat with this easy, no-cook recipe. (Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: Make friends with your friend’s watermelon
Raw collards stand up to the summer heat in this fun, fresh salad, which also includes blueberries, goat cheese crumbles and sunflower seeds. (Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: Give classic collards a trendy touch — no heat necessary
Use store-bought wrappers to make your own healthy, delicious vegetable dumplings from (sort of) scratch. / Courtesy of Kellie Hynes
RECIPE: DIY dumplings are fast, easy and delicious
Spicy lime-y tofu is the base for these very different, yet equally delicious, rice bowl options. (Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: When East meets Southwestern in a flexible rice bowl
Substitute fennel for onion in your favorite chicken and fish recipes for brighter, and more complex, savory flavor. This chicken pot pie uses phyllo dough. (Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: Fennel, my new friend
Leftover sweet potatoes make beautiful, and oh-so-filling, breakfast bowls. (Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: Sweet potato breakfast bowl packs a healthy punch
A light mornay sauce replaces the mozzarella in this low-cal lasagna. Speaking of lasagna, a special nonprofit formed during the pandemic. “Lasagna Love is about more than simply providing food to a family. It’s about weaving kindness back into the fabric of our communities, one lasagna at a time,” says Rhiannon Menn, Lasagna Love founder and CEO. (Kellie Hynes for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
RECIPE: Feeling and fueling the lasagna love with a lighter version
1
2
3
4
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top