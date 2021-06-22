RECIPE: Give kohlrabi a Mediterranean makeover

I recently unpacked my CSA delivery to find a big bulb of kohlrabi, a lesser-known member of the cabbage family. While sifting through some trusty veg-forward cookbooks for inspiration, I landed on one in Clifford A. Wright’s A-to-Z veggie culinary reference “Mediterranean Vegetables” (Harvard Common Press, 2001). The recipe, with origins in Chieti in the Abruzzi region of central Italy, calls for boiling the brassica slices; marinating them in a lemony, olive oil mix; and finally, battering and frying them.

Chieti-style kohlrabi was pleasing, but I prefer minimal intervention with farm-fresh produce. Plus, summer is not my favorite time to stand over a hot stove and deep-fry anything.