RECIPE: Seared scallops are a weeknight secret weapon

Of all the options at the seafood counter, scallops may be the most intimidating to prepare at home. They’re costly and they cook quickly, so you don’t want to run the risk of messing them up. But scallops needn’t be scary to prepare. If you keep in mind three rules, a perfect weeknight seafood dinner is minutes away.
First, always purchase scallops that have been “dry-packed,” which means they haven’t been treated with a phosphate solution that allows them to retain water. Phosphate-treated scallops are labeled “wet-packed,” are very white in color, and will release all of that excess liquid when they cook, causing the scallops to steam instead of brown.
Second, dry the scallops as much as possible before searing in a hot, oiled skillet. You can use a nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet to sear, as long as it is hot. The heat will not only encourage browning but also prevent the scallops from sticking.
Third, set a timer. Scallops range in size and therefore don’t cook at the same rate. However, if you set a timer to the minimum cook time, you’ll remind yourself to check on them before they have a chance to overcook.
Once you’ve got perfectly seared scallops, serve them on a bed of pearl couscous and quick-cooking frozen peas flavored with fresh mint, rice vinegar and olive oil. It’s a simple, summer weeknight meal that truly tastes like a weekend out.
Credit: Chris Hunt
- Salt
- 2 1/2 cups (12 ounces) pearl couscous (also known as Israeli couscous)
- 2 cups frozen peas
- Extra-virgin olive oil
- 12 to 16 large, dry-packed sea scallops (about 1 pound), patted dry with paper towels
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh mint, plus more for garnish
- 2 tablespoons rice vinegar
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the couscous and cook until almost tender, 6 to 7 minutes, then add the peas. Continue to boil until the couscous is tender, about 1 more minute. Drain thoroughly, then transfer to a large bowl.
- Meanwhile, coat the bottom of a large nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet with olive oil and place it over medium-high heat. While the skillet heats, season the scallops with salt. When the oil is shimmering, add the scallops, making sure not to crowd the pan. (Cook in batches, if necessary.) Cook until the underside is a deep golden brown, 2 1/2 to 3 minutes. Flip and cook until the other side is just beginning to brown and the sides of the scallops are opaque, about 1 minute. Transfer to a plate.
- To serve, stir 2 tablespoons of olive oil into the couscous and pea mixture. Stir in the mint and vinegar. Season to taste with salt. Transfer to serving plates and top with the scallops. Drizzle with additional olive oil and garnish with additional mint. Serve immediately. Serves 4.
Nutritional informationPer serving: Per serving: 557 calories (percent of calories from fat, 22), 35 grams protein, 73 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams fiber, 13 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 47 milligrams cholesterol, 1,249 milligrams sodium.
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.