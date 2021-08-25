RECIPE: Seared scallops are a weeknight secret weapon

First, always purchase scallops that have been “dry-packed,” which means they haven’t been treated with a phosphate solution that allows them to retain water. Phosphate-treated scallops are labeled “wet-packed,” are very white in color, and will release all of that excess liquid when they cook, causing the scallops to steam instead of brown.

Second, dry the scallops as much as possible before searing in a hot, oiled skillet. You can use a nonstick or well-seasoned cast-iron skillet to sear, as long as it is hot. The heat will not only encourage browning but also prevent the scallops from sticking.