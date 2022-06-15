RECIPE: Quick crisp-shelled tacos don’t need to be fried

Our American crispy tacos are an interpretation of Mexican tacos dorados, which are made by filling tortillas, folding them in half or rolling into cigars, and deep-frying the whole thing. To get around heating a pot of oil, you’ll want to turn to a hot oven and swap traditional corn tortillas for ones made with flour.

The benefit of using flour tortillas is that you can add fillings and fold the tortillas without worrying that the tortillas will break before they have a chance to crisp. The hot oven will accomplish two things: turn the tortillas golden brown and quickly cook a seafood filling.