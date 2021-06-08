RECIPE: Open-face tuna tacos are easy summertime appetizer

This recipe comes together very quickly, so have all of your ingredients ready before you start.

Open-Face Tuna Tacos

2 cups shredded green cabbage

2 tablespoons minced jalapeno

2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

Vegetable oil, for frying

12 wonton wrappers

2 (4-ounce) skinless yellowfin tuna steaks, 1-inch thick

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons olive oil

Sour cream, for garnish

Wasabi paste, for garnish (optional)

Black or toasted white sesame seeds (or a combination of both), for garnish (substitute with furikake)

Lime wedges, for garnish

In a small bowl, combine the cabbage, jalapeno and chili sauce. Set aside.

Heat 2 to 3 inches of vegetable oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven until a deep-fry thermometer inserted in the oil registers just under 350 degrees. Fry the wonton wrappers, in batches, 15 to 20 seconds on each side or until golden brown and crisp. Drain on a wire rack or baking sheet lined with paper towels.

Pat the tuna dry with paper towels and lightly season both sides with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Add the tuna and cook, uncovered, for 2 minutes. Using a fish spatula, gently flip tuna and continue to cook 2 minutes longer (the outside will be opaque; the center will be translucent red and register 110 degrees). (For medium rare, cook each side 2 1/2 minutes.) Transfer to a cutting board and immediately slice into 1/4-inch-thick slices.

To assemble: Place a spoonful of slaw on top of a fried wonton, followed by a piece of tuna. Top with about 1/4 teaspoon sour cream, a sprinkle of sesame seeds and wasabi, if using. Repeat with remaining wontons. Serve with lime wedges.

Serves 2-3 as an appetizer.

Per serving, based on 2: 481 calories (percent of calories from fat, 37), 39 grams protein, 36 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 20 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 58 milligrams cholesterol, 637 milligrams sodium.

Open-Face Tuna Tacos 2 cups shredded green cabbage

2 tablespoons minced jalapeno

2 tablespoons sweet chili sauce

Vegetable oil, for frying

12 wonton wrappers

2 (4-ounce) skinless yellowfin tuna steaks, 1-inch thick

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 teaspoons olive oil

Sour cream, for garnish

Wasabi paste, for garnish (optional)

Black or toasted white sesame seeds (or a combination of both), for garnish (substitute with furikake)

Lime wedges, for garnish In a small bowl, combine the cabbage, jalapeno and chili sauce. Set aside.

Heat 2 to 3 inches of vegetable oil in a large saucepan or Dutch oven until a deep-fry thermometer inserted in the oil registers just under 350 degrees. Fry the wonton wrappers, in batches, 15 to 20 seconds on each side or until golden brown and crisp. Drain on a wire rack or baking sheet lined with paper towels.

Pat the tuna dry with paper towels and lightly season both sides with salt and pepper. Heat the olive oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until just smoking. Add the tuna and cook, uncovered, for 2 minutes. Using a fish spatula, gently flip tuna and continue to cook 2 minutes longer (the outside will be opaque; the center will be translucent red and register 110 degrees). (For medium rare, cook each side 2 1/2 minutes.) Transfer to a cutting board and immediately slice into 1/4-inch-thick slices.

To assemble: Place a spoonful of slaw on top of a fried wonton, followed by a piece of tuna. Top with about 1/4 teaspoon sour cream, a sprinkle of sesame seeds and wasabi, if using. Repeat with remaining wontons. Serve with lime wedges. Serves 2-3 as an appetizer. Nutritional information Per serving: Per serving, based on 2: 481 calories (percent of calories from fat, 37), 39 grams protein, 36 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 20 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 58 milligrams cholesterol, 637 milligrams sodium. Per serving, based on 2: 481 calories (percent of calories from fat, 37), 39 grams protein, 36 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber, 20 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 58 milligrams cholesterol, 637 milligrams sodium.

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.