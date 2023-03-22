RECIPE: Rye flour brings surprising lightness to this chocolate tea loaf

Like wheat, rye flour is milled from rye berries. But rye flour has a different composition than wheat flour, and produces much less gluten than wheat flours. This lends itself to a much lighter bread or pastry than those made with regular wheat flours.

Rye flours are not all created equal. Just like there are varying degrees to wheat flours, rye flour comes in a spectrum of blends that will contribute more or less heartiness to the finished product. For pastry, it is preferable use light or medium rye flour. In addition, sourcing a high-quality rye from a trusted miller like Lindley Mills or Carolina Ground (both companies sell their flours online) will result in a finished product with more flavor, texture and nutrition than one made with rye flour sold at supermarkets.