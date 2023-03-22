Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Newest Bert Show cast member is Abby Murphy
X

RECIPE: Rye flour brings surprising lightness to this chocolate tea loaf

Credit: (Sarah Dodge for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: (Sarah Dodge for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

BAKE BETTER
By Sarah Dodge, For the AJC
13 minutes ago

When we think of rye flour, we tend to think of hearty dark rye bread, pumpernickel or maybe even dense rye bagels. But rye flour can add a dimension of lightness to baked goods.

Like wheat, rye flour is milled from rye berries. But rye flour has a different composition than wheat flour, and produces much less gluten than wheat flours. This lends itself to a much lighter bread or pastry than those made with regular wheat flours.

ExploreRECIPE: Here’s how to bake a better scone

Rye flours are not all created equal. Just like there are varying degrees to wheat flours, rye flour comes in a spectrum of blends that will contribute more or less heartiness to the finished product. For pastry, it is preferable use light or medium rye flour. In addition, sourcing a high-quality rye from a trusted miller like Lindley Mills or Carolina Ground (both companies sell their flours online) will result in a finished product with more flavor, texture and nutrition than one made with rye flour sold at supermarkets.

Finally, rye flour loves to be paired with chocolate. In this recipe, the two combine for a flavorful, light, tea loaf that is delicious with a morning cup of coffee or an evening glass of red wine. Although not included in the recipe below, a chocolate glaze or drippy chocolate sauce utilizing high-quality chocolate from Atlanta’s Xocolatl Small Batch Chocolate or Athens’ Condor Chocolates, would be a fun addition to this tea loaf.

ExploreRECIPE: The cherry is the cherry on top of this delicious cookie

Chocolate Rye Tea Loaf

View Recipe

Sarah Dodge is an Atlanta-based bread baker, pastry chef and baking instructor. She is the owner of Bread is Good, which offers bread subscriptions to the general public and wholesale baked goods to local markets and restaurants.

ExploreRECIPE: This granola will get your day off to a good start
ExploreRECIPE: Gateau de Savoie is sponge cake whose simplicity is joyous
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Sarah Dodge
Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: House and Senate tensions boiling as session deadline nears2h ago

Credit: Jacqueline Hay-Primus

Student athletes, families rally for former North Gwinnett track coach
1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woodstock High football star falls 4 stories from Athens parking deck
16h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

Atlanta passes first charter amendment vote for anti-corruption agencies
2h ago

Credit: Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

Atlanta passes first charter amendment vote for anti-corruption agencies
2h ago

Credit: ATL ADU CO

OPINION: Accessory dwelling units offer a solution to Atlanta’s housing crisis
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

RECIPE: For 30-minute risotto, reach for orzo pasta
39m ago
Cookbook review: Hometown flavors from another view
52m ago
Stock Up: 3 things for your Easter basket
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
23h ago
No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
INGREDIENTS
INSTRUCTIONS
NUTRITION
Servings:
Ingredients:
    Instructions:
    © 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
    All Rights Reserved.
    By using this website, you accept the terms of our
    Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
    Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
    Back to Top