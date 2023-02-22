RECIPE: The cherry is the cherry on top of this delicious cookie

Dried fruit is versatile, accessible and flavorful. It can be added to savory or sweet dishes. It lasts indefinitely in the pantry, adds pizazz to cookies and cakes without breaking the bank, and happens to be a nice little healthy snack food when hunger strikes.
There are a lot of baked goods recipes that call for dried cranberries and raisins, but the dried cherry is one of the unsung fruits. Its slightly chunky texture and sweet-tart flavor profile make it a great addition to a crave-able cookie.
For this recipe, you want to make sure your chocolate-butter mixture is barely warm to the touch before adding it to your egg-sugar mixture, or else you’ll get cookies that spread.
Dried Cherry Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
Sarah Dodge is an Atlanta-based bread baker, pastry chef and baking instructor. She is the owner of Bread is Good, which offers bread subscriptions to the general public and wholesale baked goods to local markets and restaurants.
