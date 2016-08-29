Buy your valentine the best chocolate Atlanta has to offer

Cacao Atlanta Chocolate Co.

Consider Kristen Hard, the founder and CEO of Cacao Atlanta Chocolate Co., as the chocolate maven of Atlanta. To say she is obsessed with chocolate is an understatement. Hard studied the cacao bean, its nutritional benefits and the process of making chocolate from bean to bar. As a bonus, Cacao was named as one of the best chocolates in the country in 2015 by Food & Wine.

For Valentine’s Day, try the small or large heart-shaped Boxes of Love with an assortment of chocolates or a Pave chocolate box. For every other day, the shop offers a variety of bars, barks, drinking chocolates and chocolate-dipped fruits.

Cacao strongly encourages online shopping or making appointments for in-store shopping due to COVID-19.

Buckhead: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays; noon-6 p.m. Sundays. 3035 Peachtree Road N.W., Suite A150, Atlanta (in between Shake Shack and Tom Ford). 404-228-4023. cacaoatlanta.com/

Chamberlain’s Chocolate

If you can think it, Chamberlain's can dip it in chocolate. Since 1986, Chamberlain's Chocolate has churned out chocolate products: from gummy bears enrobed in chocolate to traditional house-made ganaches that fill truffles, creams, caramels and toffees. They currently offer chocolate-covered Twinkies and even deep-fried onion strings in chocolate.

For Valentine’s Day, the store offers chocolate roses, fondue and dipped fruits, as well as truffle boxes and cake pops.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; by appointment on Sundays. 1575 Old Alabama Road, Roswell. 678-728-0100, chamberlainschocolate.com.

The Chocolaterie

Open since the summer of 2006 in downtown Duluth, the Chocolaterie specializes in hand-painted chocolate truffles as well as handmade fudge, candies including pecan turtles and chocolate bark and ice cream.

Online ordering and curbside pickup are also available.

Noon-8 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon-9 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. Sundays.

3099 Main St., Duluth. 678-585-3338, thechocolaterie.com/

Xocolatl

A tiny yet gorgeous space in Krog Street Market is home to Xocolatl, a “bean-to-bar” chocolate shop.

Inside this micro-factory (the production space stretches only 250 square feet), owners Elaine Read and Matt Weyandt make a variety of pure single-origin dark chocolate bars. Weyandt and Read, who lived in Costa Rica and worked with cacao farmers and artisanal chocolatiers, now share their experience and passion for making small batches of craft chocolates here locally.

The cacao beans are sourced from several countries around the globe including Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Peru, Madagascar, Tanzania, Ecuador and Trinidad. The single-sourced bars contain two ingredients — cacao and organic cane sugar. No added cocoa butter, no soy emulsifiers and no fillers of any kind.

What you taste is the true flavor of the chocolate from different regions — different flavor profiles ranging from earthy and nutty to buttery and fruity. Xocolatl, pronounced CHOCK-oh-lattle, also offers chocolate bars infused with other ingredients such as the "Kissed Mermaid" with coconut milk, sea salt and vanilla; the "Soul Rebel," which features dark coconut milk and Jamaican jerk spices; and the "Wide Eyed" with Bolivian coffee beans from Cafe Campesino in Americus ground right into the chocolate.

For Valentine’s Day, the shop offers packages including the Dark Chocolate Decadence Box, Sweetheart Set and Valentine Trio, as well as special confections including raspberry sorbet hearts.

Noon-7 p.m. daily. Curbside pickup, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays, 1-4 p.m. Saturdays. Krog Street Market, 99 Krog St. N.E., Atlanta. 404-604-9642, xocolatlchocolate.com.

