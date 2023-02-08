RECIPE: Gateau de Savoie is sponge cake whose simplicity is joyous

Now, I’m not insinuating that cake is only for special occasions or is some overindulgence. Good cake is truly a godsend. It can make the worst of days all better, and its fun creation can be a fulfilling project, but sometimes baking a cake can just take on a life of its own. Between the cake batter, frosting and decorating, baking a cake tends to be messy, time-consuming, and stressful.

Enter the ever-delightful, light and accessible Gateau de Savoie, or the spongiest sponge cake you’ll ever make! I love this cake. Not only is it an accessible recipe for home bakers, it’s also a joy to dress and decorate using simple whipped cream or whipped creme fraiche, and fresh fruit or jam in the layers.