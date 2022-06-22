BreakingNews
RECIPE: Chicken puts weeknight porchetta within reach

5:30 CHALLENGE
By Kate Williams / For the AJC
8 minutes ago

Traditional porchetta is the kind of dish you either order from a restaurant or make for a special occasion. It’s made by wrapping a spice-rubbed pork loin with pork belly and then roasting it until the skin crackles and the loin is tender. It’s delicious, but a far cry from a weeknight meal. And while you can find alternative recipes using quick-cooking cuts of pork, I prefer an adaptation using chicken thighs.

Boneless, skinless chicken thighs not only cook quickly but, because they contain a good amount of fat, they’re also quite forgiving and stay juicier than most quick-cooking cuts of pork. They’re also mild in flavor, so they take well to traditional porchetta spices: garlic, rosemary, fennel and lemon. While you can add all four of those seasonings to the chicken before cooking, I reserve the lemon — zest and juice — until serving. It will add a bright freshness to the rich chicken.

To cook, I prefer to broil rather than roast the thighs. The high heat of the broiler helps to brown the poultry and crisp the edges quickly. In addition, broiling the thighs on a rack set over a baking sheet prevents the juices from turning the meat soggy. You can cook these thighs just as effectively on a gas grill. Set it to medium-high and cook covered, flipping once after the first side has browned. Either way, this porchetta-style chicken is best paired with plenty of seasonal vegetables.

Porchetta-Style Chicken Thighs
  • 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 cloves garlic, peeled and grated
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh rosemary
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon fennel seeds
  • 1 lemon
  • Heat broiler to high with a rack placed in the position nearest to the heating element. Place a wire cooling rack on a rimmed baking sheet.
  • While the broiler is heating, toss the chicken with the oil, garlic, rosemary, salt and fennel seeds in a large bowl. Massage the spice mixture into the chicken, then transfer to the rack on the prepared pan.
  • Broil until well browned on the first side, about 8 minutes. Remove from the oven and carefully flip the chicken. Return to the broiler and continue to cook until well browned on the second side, 7 to 8 more minutes. Remove from the oven.
  • Zest the lemon over the chicken, then slice the lemon in half. Juice the lemon over the chicken, transfer to a platter and serve. Serves 4.

Nutritional information

Per serving: Per serving: 343 calories (percent of calories from fat, 44), 44 grams protein, 3 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber, 16 grams total fat (3 grams saturated), 207 milligrams cholesterol, 1,376 milligrams sodium.
About the Author

Kate Williams is a freelance writer and recipe developer. In addition to the AJC, her work has appeared in places such as Alton Brown's Good Eats, The Local Palate, Serious Eats, and America's Test Kitchen.

